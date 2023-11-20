Did Snoop Dogg Quit Smoking Weed? Rapper’s Latest Instagram Post Suggests Not

Snoop Dogg has been in the music industry for decades, meaning he has a strong idea of what appeals to the public, and what they fail to buy. He's a marketing genius – and we can say that especially after his latest campaign with Solo Stove. As you may recall, the California native made a shocking announcement earlier in November, announcing his plans to "give up smoke" in an undeniably dramatic Instagram post. Snoop's deliberate wording made some raise their eyebrows about how literally they should take him. However, many other artists were quick to assume he meant his love for cannabis and vowed to quit the drug with him.

If Coi Leray and Meek Mill are still going through with their plans to stay sober, they'll be disappointed that their inspiration was only trolling with his news. On Monday (November 20), the Death Row head's IG profile lit up with a new video explaining he's not quitting weed at all. Rather, he's partnering with Solo Stove to promote their smokeless fire pit products. "I'm done with smoke. I'm going smokeless with @solostove #ad," he wrote in his caption.

Snoop Dogg Secures the Bag with Solo Stove

In the accompanying video, the legendary lyricist makes an announcement that he's "giving up smoke," as his initial post declared. "I know what you're thinking, 'Snoop, that's kinda your whole thing!'" he tells the camera. "But I'm done with it. I'm done with the coughing and my clothes smelling all sticky-icky. I'm going smokeless. Solo Stove fixed fire, they took out the smoke. Clever." Clever, indeed, Doggfather.

Elsewhere in the news, Snoop Dogg is just one of the artists whom embattled industry executive Suge Knight has been discussing lately. Earlier this month, the incarcerated star revealed some of the behind-the-scenes tactics he allegedly used to help the "B**ch Please" hitmaker beat his murder case. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

