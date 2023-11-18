Andrew Tate Takes Credit For Snoop Dogg Quitting Weed After Calling Drug “Gay”

Andrew Tate's content certainly isn't for everyone. Still, that's not stopping the 36-year-old from feeling confident in his influence and the validity of his opinions. Many of his social media posts have raised eyebrows in the past, including rants aimed at teenage Greta Thunberg, and negative comments about women who have come forward with allegations against actor and comedian Russell Brand. More recently, it was Tate's thoughts on a particular drug that have him going viral, especially after Snoop Dogg's apparent reaction to the podcaster's opinion on his favourite treat.

"Weed, Oh, you mean... Gay?" Tate wrote on the morning of November 15th. The message brought in everything from chuckles to Mary Jane connoisseurs unimpressed with the former kickboxer. Interestingly, the very next day, Snoop announced on various social platforms that he's retiring from marijuana which has long been a marker of his brand. "I'm giving up smoke," he wrote on Thursday afternoon, along with a black and white photo reading, "After much consideration and conversation with my family, I've decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time."

Andrew Tate Thinks His Tweet Influenced The Doggfather's Big Decision

Of course, we can't say for sure whether the "B**ch Please" hitmaker saw Tate's message or not. However, Twitter users couldn't help but crack jokes about the timing of the two posts. "He's becoming too powerful," one person joked of the Big Brother alum. When Andrew came across that message, he reposted it on his own page, declaring, "I'm just getting started."

2023 didn't begin on a high note for Andrew Tate, though he and his brother have since earned many of their rights back after being released from house arrest in the summer. The embattled entertainer is facing harrowing allegations of abuse and sex trafficking, among other things, though he continues to focus on growing his online community and leaning into their support in his times of trouble. Read more about the dark side of Tate's influence at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

