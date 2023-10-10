Drake Claps Back At Andrew Tate Over Comments About Canadian Men

Drake is someone who has always been very proud of his status as a Canadian. He is always shouting out "The 6," which is a nickname for his hometown of Toronto. Overall, he is the biggest artist to ever come out of Canada and that probably will not change anytime soon. Whenever someone has something to say about Canada or Toronto, you can be sure that Drizzy will have some sort of opinion on it. That is especially true when that opinion is coming from a massive online celebrity.

Recently, Andrew Tate was on his podcast where he offered up some very harsh words about Canada. Specifically, he took aim at the men who reside within the country. Essentially, Tate believes that it is impossible to be a "real man" if you are a Canadian. He clearly doesn't like the country's social policies as well as its reputation for having very nice people. This attack against Canada also implies that Drake is included here. Consequently, a person could deduce from Tate's logic that even Drake can't be considered a real man.

Read More: Andrew Tate Appears To Call Russell Brand’s Alleged Rape Victims “Crazy B*tches”

Drake Hits Back

Well, as you can see in the post above from No Jumper, Drake decided to respond to Andrew Tate. However, his response is open to interpretation and doesn't offer much by way of actual emotion. "Green light," Drizzy wrote with a laughing emoji in front of the comment. Needless to say, the artist sees everything, and he is not going to let Tate just waltz in and slander his country's good name like that. Although, we doubt Tate actually cares. He is all the way out in Romania, where he is currently fighting a few legal battles.

At this point, Drake has a lot better things to think about than Andrew Tate. Even though the man may be huge online, he is barely a footnote when compared to the Canadian megastar. Let us know what you think of this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed.

Read More: Sean Strickland Puts Andrew Tate On Blast