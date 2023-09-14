Sean Strickland Puts Andrew Tate On Blast

Newly crowned UFC champion Sean Strickland made his thoughts on male lifestyle influencer Andrew Tate very clear in a recent podcast interview. "Here's the thing about Andrew Tate. As young men, I can see why you look up to him because you are moralless men. You have no values, you have no positive role models. You latch onto a piece of shit like Tate, who has money, who has women. Andrew Tate is a con artist. Have you seen that interview where he goes on about how he used to pretend to be a cam girl and rob people's savings? He has no remorse. If you want to look up to someone, look up to someone like Jordan Peterson."

This is nothing new about Tate but it's interesting to see Strickland come out so vehemently against him. Despite this army of followers, Tate garners a lot of hate from people he would likely model as good alpha males. However, it appears that Strickland's beef is less with his ideology (given he promoted fellow grifter Jordan Peterson) and more with Tate's business practices. Tate is yet to respond but it's likely that he probably will in the next few days. We'll bring you that response if and when it comes.

Dana White Wants Strickland To Rematch Adesanya

Away from the podcast mic, Strickland is likely waiting on confirmation that he will be rematching Israel Adesanya for the UFC middleweight belt. "The rematch is interesting," White said. "That could be the thing, too. You go into the Pereira fight, it's such a big fight, and then you overlook Strickland? I don't know the answers to these questions, but Israel does and I'm looking forward to hearing them." At this point, it's tradition to give stars like Adesanya the chance to win their belt back. After all, Strickland was simply meant to be an entertaining opponent for Adesanya to beat while Driscus du Plessis recovered from injury. It's likely that Adesanya will get another shot to reclaim his title before new paths are forged in the middleweight division.

"I had a different plan for this, but life throws curveballs at you," Adesanya said. "Win or lose, I wasn't going to say much anyway, but right now, I lost tonight to the better man on the night and I just want to be with people who care about me, my team, so I'm going to go do that," Adesanya said after the fight. He was gracious in defeat, lifting Strickland's arm before he left the Octagon.

