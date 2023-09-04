Andrew Tate Rips Adin Ross Apart For Lean Relapse

Andrew Tate is someone who is quite outspoken about various topics in popular culture. Although his opinions are mostly rooted in the kind of toxicity only a 13-year-old could love, it just so happens there are a lot of 13-year-olds out there. Overall, this propensity for men to veer toward misogyny has made Tate a lot of money. That said, Tate could very well lose his fortune soon, as he is currently being investigated for human trafficking in the country of Romania.

Interestingly enough, Tate has become friends with a plethora of content creators. Among them is none other than Adin Ross. Overall, Ross is one of the biggest streamers in the world. He currently resides over on Kick, where he can get away with a lot more than he used to. Unfortunately, Ross has gone through some struggles as of late. For instance, he recently told his stream that he relapsed into his lean addiction. As you will see below, this got Andrew Tate very upset.

Andrew Tate Speaks

In the clips up above, Tate makes the accusation that Ross only does lean so that he can get more content for his streams. Moreover, he believes that if the creator gave himself to God, like Tate recently did, then he would be just fine. It is a pretty reductive way of looking at the world, however, that’s Tate for you. Lean addiction can be incredibly difficult to get out of. After all, the drug is called liquid heroin for a good reason.

Ross says he started using again after he tested positive for COVID-19. The streamer acknowledged it was a big mistake and that he would try to right his wrong. Hopefully, Adin can get a hold of his addiction, and beat it, once and for all. Stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world.

