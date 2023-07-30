Candace Owens Blasts Lena The Plug & Adam22’s Relationship During Andrew Tate Interview

Adam22 and Lena The Plug’s relationship lit the Internet on fire recently, and caused a lot of debate. If you don’t know the story by now, just know that they’re adult actors and that Lena was allowed to be in a movie with another man. Said decision prompted many online to put themselves in that position and ask if they would do the same. Moreover, the subject matter at hand also drew a lot of criticism, including a most recent one from conservative commentator Candace Owens. During her interview with fellow controversial figure Andrew Tate, she made a staggering comparison to their relationship and broke down why she believes it’s not about what people think it is.

“Don’t allow them to delude you into believing that this is femininity,” Candace Owens told Tate. “It is not femininity, Lena, to have your husband offer your body to another man on camera. That’s the poisoning. They teach them that this is sexual freedom, that this is sexual liberation. I looked at that and I saw a slave relationship. I saw a master offering his slave to another person because he was just so… ‘Ah, I just love Andrew Tate, would you like to sleep with my wife? I would be okay with that.’ That is horrific. That is not femininity, that is not masculinity.”

Candace Owens & Andrew Tate Speak On Lena The Plug & Adam22 Relationship

Furthermore, Tate completely agreed, and called this one of the most misogynistic things that have happened in recent times. Given what he stands accused of and has said about women before, it’s frankly and comically strange to hear him speak on misogyny. Regardless, many people disagreed with Candace Owens’ comments, saying that people should be able to handle their relationship however they want, especially taking into account their line of work. However, others agreed that this sends the wrong message and minimizes Lena’s independence as a female in a relationship with a male, which carries its own power dynamic.

Of course, many who clowned Adam22 for this whole ordeal think that he’s the one who lost his independence. Whatever side you fall on in this debate, most people can agree on the conclusion that this is extremely bizarre and has gone too far as far as discussion of it. Maybe after this sit-down, people will stop giving it as much attention. On that note, stick around on HNHH for more juicy social media debates and viral discussions.

