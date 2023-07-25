Wack 100 Demands Adam22 Explain Blackballing Jason Luv From Sleeping With Lena The Plug Again

The Adam22 vs. Jason Luv saga continues. Since the No Jumper host’s wife’s sex tape with the Blacked actor went viral earlier this summer, he’s spent no shortage of time discussing the situation with his friends. We recently heard him tell Bootleg Kev that there were some parts of the filming that went a bit too far for Adam’s comfort, and now, he’s letting Wack 100 ask a few questions. The industry executive dropped by No Jumper studios this week to discuss everything from Kodak Black and 6ix9ine’s collab, to his co-host’s sex life.

“Why did you say that he’s blackballed from having part two?” Wack pondered his pal’s decision to cut Jason off from Lena The Plug’s bed. “Because he was talking too spicy on the interview!” Adam explained, referring to a conversation between Luv and another outlet, in which he notably compared the size of his manhood to Lena’s husband. “What did he say wrong?” 100 further pressed, obviously looking for specifics.

Wack 100 Has a Few Questions for Adam22

“Just a little bit too much of like, downing my d**k power, just the way he was talking about it,” the 39-year-old vented. Rather than feel sympathy for Adam, Wack pointed out, “You were the one who said the man was whatever. You complimented his s**t. You said like, the dude’s like a something dude, and whatever.” Clearly, talking about other men’s genitalia isn’t easy for 100. “He’s a big guy,” the podcaster summed up his guest’s point.

In another recent interview with Adam22, the controversial media personality told TMZ that his wife is “mad as hell” at her NSFW co-star for dishing on their intimate experience together. While the couple was initially considering filming a threesome video with Jason Luv for their adult site, feelings have since changed. Read everything Adam had to say at the link below and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

