On the slightly more salacious side of the internet, Jason Luv and Lena The Plug’s sex tape remains a hot topic across Twitter. We’ve mostly heard from the adult actress and her husband, Lena The Plug, on the interracial video and the world’s response to it. However, this weekend, Luv spoke out in an interview about his experience, confidently stating that he hit Lena with “all the best moves” during their time being intimate together.

Elsewhere in the same chat, the Blacked star revealed that it wasn’t actually in his intent to ejaculate inside Adam’s wife for the film. “Whose idea was it to end in a cr*ampie?” the host asked Luv. “[She] hasn’t been stretched out in a while, so man, I was doing all the stretching, and my d**k started to get numb,” the adult entertainer explained. “We going so long that it’s nothing I can do, the numbness. I didn’t notice.” Shortly after that, Jason also said that he thinks he handled Lena better than her partner of seven years, though he understands why she would enjoy Adam more due to the intimacy of their connection.

Jason Luv Speaks on Lena The Plug Sex Tape

Elsewhere in the news, TMZ has learned that searches for the controversial couple on websites like P*rnhub have increased exponentially. Adam’s numbers are up by 4068%, while inquiries about Jason and Lena’s tape itself are up 2010% since last month. At this time, she’s the page’s top trending model, whereas two weeks ago saw her sitting at #23.

Jason Luv and Lena The Plug’s sex tape is obviously one of the most popular on the internet right now, and it seems even a few celebrities have taken a peak at their wild video. On a recent episode of No Jumper, Adam22 revealed that his wife’s DMs have been lighting up with plenty of attention since her first scene with another man hit X-rated sites. Read all that he had to say at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

