Thanks to the invention of adult content-selling platforms like OnlyFans, making money through sex work is now easier than ever before. We’ve seen an increasing number of celebrities sign up for the website. Among them are Iggy Azalea and Coco Austin. Still, the photos and videos they send out aren’t nearly as salacious as the video Lena The Plug recently made with Jason Luv. As you’ve probably heard, the adult actress is the wife of No Jumper creator Adam22. After seven years of marriage, he recently gave her his permission to sleep with another man for the camera.

The weeks since have seen their sex tape and the discourse surrounding it go viral online. Most of the commentary is labelling Adam a “cuck.” Regardless of what haters have to say, he and Lena insist that their relationship is now stronger than ever. He’s also made it known that celebrities are now appearing in the porn star’s DMs. She’s already spoken candidly about her experience filming with Jason Luv. Now, the Blacked actor is telling his side of the story in a clip making rounds on Saturday (July 15).

Jason Luv and Lena The Plug Have the World’s Attention

Jason Luv Speaks On His Experience With Adam22’s Wife Lena The Plug. pic.twitter.com/xWsBbE24kO — Poetik Flakko (@FlakkoPoetik) July 15, 2023

“Since Adam was involved, I had to go really hard,” Jason explained of his thought process going into filming. “When he watches, he’s gonna critique it to the utmost.” The X-rated entertainer noted that he didn’t do anything extra special to prepare for the scene, however, he did make sure to hit Lena with “all the best moves” during their brief time being intimate together.

Adam22’s fans obviously aren’t pleased to see him encouraging his wife to sleep with other men – especially one with a resume like Jason Luv’s. Nevertheless, he continues to support Lena’s NSFW endeavours, even surprising her with a new luxury vehicle to celebrate her sex tape’s success. Read all about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

