Lena The Plug TikTok Trend Dubbed “Genius Marketing” For Jason Luv Sex Tape

By now, those who are interested in watching Lena The Plug and Jason Luv’s sex tape have already done so (perhaps more than once). Still, efforts continue online to promote the X-rated film. Shortly after it went viral, Adam22’s wife admitted that she enjoyed her experience sleeping with another man. Around the same time, Luv gave an interview in which he essentially insulted the No Jumper host’s manhood. This obviously bruised Adam’s ego, based on his recent actions.

Since then, the trio’s relationship seems to be tainted. According to the controversial media personality, Lena is “mad as hell” that her co-star would openly discuss their intimate experience. Adam revealed earlier this month that there were plans for a threesome scene between him, his wife, and Jason. Now, however, that seems to be out of the picture. The 39-year-old previously blasted Antonio Brown for shooting his shot with The Plug. However, he did state that Adin Ross could be a “safe” choice for his partner’s next video.

Lena The Plug is Everywhere After Filming with Jason Luv

As the discourse surrounding the explicit footage continues to die down, a new filter has been making rounds on TikTok that allows users to channel their inner Blacked star. “Guess who I’m shooting with today,” Lena asks in a snippet from a promotional clip of her sex tape. “It’s finally happening. Wow, he’s not ever gonna do that,” she adds with a laugh, giving content creators the opportunity to pose behind her and show off how they would handle the podcaster, given the opportunity.

While Lena The Plug continues to entertain us with her NSFW antics, Jason Luv is being called out within the streetwear community. According to a recent post from @FakeWatchBuster, the adult actor has quite a few fakes in his vast collection of watches. Read their full call-out of Jason at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

