Adam22 Blasts Antonio Brown For Shooting His Shot With Lena The Plug: “Piece Of S**t”

When Antonio Brown first courted Lena The Plug, Adam22’s wife, Adam didn’t really think much of it, and just made a joke about his manhood. However, based on a new conversation he allegedly had with TMZ, he has a lot more to say to him than people initially thought. For those unaware, Adam and Lena, who make adult content together, recently exploded on social media when Lena made a film with another adult actor for the first time. Amid this whole firestorm, the former NFL player teased Adam by asking to have “next.” Moreover, the publication caught up with Adam, who warned Brown on Thursday (July 20) that he’s “pulling up” and better have security.

“Let me explain something,” Adam22 remarked. “My wife worked with a trained adult male porn star. It’s not like she’s up for grabs for any horny dude in the industry whose career has fallen apart who wants to get some.” However, that wasn’t all that Adam had to respond to, apparently. Furthermore, the podcaster also claimed that Antonio Brown’s team even reached out to his crew to set up an interview.

Adam22 & Antonio Brown Beef Online

However, as much as Adam22 was down to do so, his enthusiasm vanished when AB asked for $5,000 for a crossover. “I was like, it’s not happening,” he told TMZ. “He must be broke, or something. I looked him up on Google, it says he’s worth like $20 million. But, I mean, he’s out here scrounging up, trying to get $5,000 out of me to do the interview. I’m like, ‘Why am I gonna give you $5,000 for disrespecting my wife on Twitter, you piece of s**t’?” Regardless, this still wasn’t even the most wild thing that Adam had to say about Brown’s advances.

Also, Adam said that even Andrew Tate has a better chance of talking to Lena than him- and he was pretty critical of them to begin with. “To be totally fair, Andrew Tate might be at the level where we would consider it,” he revealed. “Antonio Brown, to me, is basically a homeless person. The idea that I’m gonna let this piece of s**t f**k my wife, it’s not happening. And, I’m not giving you $5,000 for an interview, either.” As for Lena’s take on this whole situation, Adam said that she doesn’t even know who AB is. Keep checking in with HNHH for more big news and updates on Adam22, Lena The Plug, and Antonio Brown.

