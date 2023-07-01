Adam22 Claims To Have Dirt On Jason Luv, Says His D*ck Is Mid

Adam22 and Lena The Plug are all over the news these days. Overall, this is due to the fact that Lena decided to do an adult scene with Jason Luv. This was her first time having sex with another man during her relationship with Adam. Although they have had sex with other women together, Lena had never done a solo scene with a man. Of course, many questioned the timing of this as Adam and Lena got married in Italy a few months ago. Either way, they continue to promote the tape and are happy to stir the pot.

Moreover, Luv has done quite a few interviews with various outlets. During these interviews, he said some interesting things about his scene with Lena. In a few instances, he even disparaged Adam which led to some uproarious reactions on social media. Subsequently, Adam clapped back in what seemed to be a sarcastic tone. Now, however, he is going off on Jason Luv again, this time in front of TMZ cameras.

Read More: Adam22 Responds To Jason Luv Bragging About Lena The Plug Sex Tape: “I Trusted You To Pork My Wife”

Adam22 Sounds Off

In the video clip up above, Adam22 claims that a lot of people are actually criticizing Luv for his performance in the video. The exact terminology used is that his “d*ck” was “mid.” Furthermore, Adam alleges to have some sort of dirt on Jason Luv. Although, he refuses to actually spill the beans as it would go against the “porn code.” That said, everything was said with a bit of sarcasm, and it is clear that is just becoming WWE at this point. Even Antonio Brown got involved earlier today, which is all that you need to really know.

We also heard from Andrew Tate last night, who told Adam and Lena that they should keep their relationship private. Let us know what you think of all of this, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the hip-hop world.

Read More: Adam22 & Lena The Plug Berated By Andrew Tate: Watch