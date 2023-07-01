Adam22 Claims To Have Dirt On Jason Luv, Says His D*ck Is Mid

The drama continues.

BYAlexander Cole
Adam22 Claims To Have Dirt On Jason Luv, Says His D*ck Is Mid

Adam22 and Lena The Plug are all over the news these days. Overall, this is due to the fact that Lena decided to do an adult scene with Jason Luv. This was her first time having sex with another man during her relationship with Adam. Although they have had sex with other women together, Lena had never done a solo scene with a man. Of course, many questioned the timing of this as Adam and Lena got married in Italy a few months ago. Either way, they continue to promote the tape and are happy to stir the pot.

Moreover, Luv has done quite a few interviews with various outlets. During these interviews, he said some interesting things about his scene with Lena. In a few instances, he even disparaged Adam which led to some uproarious reactions on social media. Subsequently, Adam clapped back in what seemed to be a sarcastic tone. Now, however, he is going off on Jason Luv again, this time in front of TMZ cameras.

Read More: Adam22 Responds To Jason Luv Bragging About Lena The Plug Sex Tape: “I Trusted You To Pork My Wife”

Adam22 Sounds Off

In the video clip up above, Adam22 claims that a lot of people are actually criticizing Luv for his performance in the video. The exact terminology used is that his “d*ck” was “mid.” Furthermore, Adam alleges to have some sort of dirt on Jason Luv. Although, he refuses to actually spill the beans as it would go against the “porn code.” That said, everything was said with a bit of sarcasm, and it is clear that is just becoming WWE at this point. Even Antonio Brown got involved earlier today, which is all that you need to really know.

We also heard from Andrew Tate last night, who told Adam and Lena that they should keep their relationship private. Let us know what you think of all of this, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the hip-hop world.

Read More: Adam22 & Lena The Plug Berated By Andrew Tate: Watch

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.