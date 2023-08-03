Adam22 & Lena The Plug Announce Wild NSFW Streaming Venture

Adam22 and Lena The Plug are two people who have truly stolen the headlines over the last few weeks. Overall, this is mainly due to Lena deciding to do an adult scene with Jason Luv. This drew a whole bunch of criticism online. However, Adam and his wife were able to turn this into a massive positive. The spotlight was immediately thrust back on them, and so far, they have taken advantage. There seems to be more eyes on his podcast, and the two are already looking at doing more NSFW content.

While Adam22 has been called a c*ck for allowing his wife to have sex with another man, he seems to be embracing the controversy. At this point, he and his wife have absolutely no shame. Fans should have known that before, but now, it is truly undeniable. Even the likes of Andrew Tate and Candace Owens are coming after them. Although, they have every intention of going on as they have been. A great example of this is the announcement they made last night.

Read More: Jason Luv Called Out By FakeWatchBuster Amid Adam22 Lena The Plug Drama

Adam22 & Lena The Plug Keep Cooking Up New Ideas

Adam22 & Lena The Plug announce the first ever Plug Talk naked livestream 🔥 pic.twitter.com/RJOG3DLNGX — No Jumper (@nojumper) August 2, 2023

As Adam22 explained to his guests, he and Lena will be doing a new PlugTalk stream that will involve numerous NSFW elements. Essentially, he wants to pack the room with 10 adult entertainers who are all naked. Furthermore, there will be segments where a few members go have sex in the other room while those on the podcast react to it. Overall, it truly does feel like some Eyes Wide Shut stuff, but hey, who are we to judge?

This is probably the perfect time for Adam and Lena to do a venture like this. Their names are currently in the news, and they are riding high. Whether or not this particular venture is a success, remains to be seen. Let us know what you think of all this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world.

Read More: O’Block J Hood Shares King Von And YNW Melly Rumor With Adam22