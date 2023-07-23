Adam22 Says Lena The Plug Is “Mad As Hell” At Jason Luv, Couple No Longer Plans To Film Joint Video With Him

Those who were a fan of Lena The Plug’s recent sex tape with Jason Luv will be disappointed to know that the chance of them getting into bed together again anytime soon is looking slimmer than ever. The interracial video brought her and her husband Adam22 significant backlash online. Additionally, her co-star sat down for a racy interview that has Lena and the No Jumper host in their feelings. The adult actress hasn’t said too much on the topic herself. However, Adam has been making it clear that Luv is “on time-out” at the moment.

“We don’t know what to do exactly, because, in my mind, there’s a code,” the 39-year-old told TMZ recently. “Between different porn stars, it’s like the magician’s code. If you see someone having a hard time on set, you don’t say something about that. Like if somebody’s trying to stay hard, you don’t go and do a podcast the next day,” Adam’s rant continued. “In much the same way, I feel like it’s out of line for him to do an interview and basically be contrasting and comparing his meat to my meat. It seems like it’s in kind of bad taste to me.”

Adam22 Wants Jason Luv to Watch His Back

At first, the New Hampshire native worried that he might be tripping. Nevertheless, when he showed Lena the interview, she was “mad as hell” at Luv’s comments. “She had a good time on set and everything. She had a good relationship with him in terms of putting the content out and planning and everything,” Adam revealed of his partner’s friendship with the Blacked actor. “Now she’s pissed. She don’t wanna film content with him anymore, because we were talking about doing me, him, and [Lena] together in a scene. That’s out the window, I don’t know.”

Jason Luv definitely hasn’t held back on his experience working with Lena The Plug. Still, in the interviews he’s done, Adam has been noticeably more respectful. Besides the TMZ clip above, he also spoke with longtime friend Bootleg Kev earlier this week, admitting that there were certain things he wasn’t pleased with regarding his wife’s viral sex tape. Read what the media personality had to say at the link below, and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.

