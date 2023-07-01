Adam22 Discusses Lena The Plug & Jason Luv’s Spicy Sex Tape Ending With Bootleg Kev: “It’s Complicated”

Adam22’s No Jumper podcast has heard him interview no shortage of internet stars over the years, and oftentimes, the media personality will push boundaries with his questions. In addition to discussing NSFW topics, Adam and his wife, Lena The Plug, have slept with several of their female guests, documenting their antics for paid subscribers on OnlyFans. Over seven years into their marriage, the couple finally decided it was time for the black-haired beauty to get intimate with another man on her own.

Rather than choose someone who resembles her long-term partner in the slightest, Lena went to the opposite end of the spectrum with renowned BBC actor Jason Luv. When reflecting on the filming process, Luv admitted that the viral sex tape wasn’t supposed to end with him finishing inside of her and Lena eating it out, but it was a heat-of-the-moment sort of thing that couldn’t have been stopped. More recently, Adam22 spoke with fellow podcaster Bootleg Kev about his thoughts on the experience, admitting that the situation is a complicated one.

Adam22 Reveals if He Approved of Jason Luv Finishing Inside His Wife

“You okay’d the cr***pie?” Kev asked his friend. “It’s complicated. I could tell you more off camera,” Adam’s explanation began. “I didn’t want there to be a c**shot, a mouth thing. For some reason that seemed a little over the line,” the controversial blogger revealed. “Let me just say, it’s a tough business to be in,” he added after some banter with his co-hosts.

Just when we thought the hype surrounding Lena and Jason’s sex tape had finally died down, Antonio Brown joined the chat. Earlier in the month, Adam22 confirmed that a certain celebrity slid in his wife’s DMs after watching her sexual exploits with the Blacked star, and if it wasn’t the NFL star, then he’s just the latest in a long line of people shooting their shot at Lena. Read how the adult actress’ husband reacted to Brown’s comments about her at the link below, and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.

