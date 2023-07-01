Antonio Brown Tells Adam22 He Wants Lena The Plug, Adam Responds

Antonio Brown is someone who has never been shy to reveal his real feelings to the media. Overall, his antics have gotten him into a whole lot of trouble over the years. At this point, we couldn’t even begin to list all of the things he has gotten himself into. Having said that, there is no doubt that he is a pretty interesting guy. Whether it be getting his team kicked out of the Arena League or simply running off of a football field with no clothes on, AB is a bonafide character.

That said, it would appear as though Antonio Brown is looking to center himself in some drama that otherwise does not concern him. Of course, we are talking about the Adam22 and Lena The Plug debacle. After doing an adult scene with Jason Luv, Lena The Plug was criticized online. However, Adam has been backing her up and is even promoting the whole thing. Consequently, AB is now trying to make a proposition.

Antonio Brown Makes His Feelings Be Known

What are you gonna do with it with your little ass meat https://t.co/Bif1sw904s — adam22 (@adam22) July 19, 2023

“Lemme get next @adam22,” Antonio Brown wrote on Twitter. Adam22 saw this and immediately decided to hit back, saying “What are you gonna do with it with your little ass meat.” Clearly, Adam was having some fun knowing that AB is just trying to get some clout off of the entire situation. Either way, it has become crystal clear that this entire situation isn’t going away. As long as Adam22 and Lena gas it up, people will have something to say.

Hopefully, Antonio Brown realizes that there are better ways to get clout. For instance, he could always work on rebuilding his image amid the problems with his Arena League team. He invested a lot of money only for the team to be banned from competition. Let us know what you think of AB getting involved in all of this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports and pop culture worlds.

