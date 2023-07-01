Antonio Brown says that he’s joining ESPN after the outlet announced the layoffs of 20 popular employees, earlier this week, including Todd McShay, Keyshawn Johnson, Suzie Kolber, Steve Young, and others. The former NFL wide receiver claimed to be joining the network on Twitter, Saturday.

“Excited to announce my new partnership @ESPN,” he wrote in the post. Despite the claim, it’s unlikely the network is actually bringing him on. Brown has previously said he’s joining the Baltimore Ravens and Fox Sports’ Undisputed, neither of which came true.

Read More: Antonio Brown Explains Viral Gold Grill Photo From Central Michigan

Antonio Brown With Tom Brady On The Bucs

TAMPA, FLORIDA – JANUARY 03: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown with Tom Brady #12 during a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on January 03, 2021, in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

As for the ESPN layoffs, the company didn’t explicitly name which employees they were letting go, but they issued the following statement amid the reports: “Given the current environment, ESPN has determined it necessary to identify some additional cost savings in the area of public-facing commentator salaries, and that process has begun,” ESPN said in a statement. “This exercise will include a small group of job cuts in the short-term and an ongoing focus on managing costs when we negotiate individual contract renewals in the months ahead. This is an extremely challenging process, involving individuals who have had tremendous impact on our company. These difficult decisions, based more on overall efficiency than merit, will help us meet our financial targets and ensure future growth.”

Several members of the on-air talent confirmed their departures on social media after reports began surfacing. Among them are Suzy Kolber, Ashley Brewer, Joon Lee, and more.

Antonio Brown Announces ESPN Partnership

Excited to announce my new partnership @espn 👈🏾👉🏾👉🏾👈🏾👉🏾👈🏾 — AB (@AB84) July 1, 2023

While there are layoffs at ESPN, the company is bringing in new talent as well. The network recently announced the acquisition of The Pat McAfee Show. McAfee reacted to the layoffs on Twitter, afterward, remarking that he is still “pumped” to join ESPN with the goal that “mass exits are never a thing again.”

Read More: “The Pat McAfee Show” Moves To ESPN

[Via]