layoffs
- SportsSports Illustrated Lays Off Their Entire StaffThe outlet has been reporting on the sports world for nearly 70 years.By Ben Mock
- SportsStephen A. Smith Tells Haters To "Kiss My A**"Smith is tired of people wishing for his downfall.By Ben Mock
- SportsAntonio Brown Claims He's Joining ESPN After LayoffsAntonio Brown says he's joining ESPN following the company's recent layoffs.By Cole Blake
- TechDisney Fires Entire Metaverse DivisionDisney's Metaverse layoffs are just the beginning of the company's cost reduction efforts, which includes axing up to 7,000 employees.By Noah Grant
- TechGoldman Sachs To Lay Off 3,200 Employees: ReportHuge layoffs are headed for Goldman Sachs.By Cole Blake
- TechMeta Plans To Lay Off 11,000 Employees, Zuckerberg Pens Note To Staff: ReportMark Zuckerberg penned a letter to staffers letting them know that 13% of the workforce would be laid off.By Erika Marie
- MusicSoundCloud To Lay Off 20 Percent Of Its WorkforceSoundCloud is going through some major changes.By Alexander Cole
- TVESPN Gearing Up For Massive Job LossesESPN has had to change the way they think about sports coverage, amid the pandemic.By Alexander Cole
- TVNetflix Sets Up $100 Million Film & TV Workers Relief FundNetflix has established a $100 million relief fund to help workers in the entertainment industry whose jobs have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.By Lynn S.
- Entertainment50 Cent Responds To Diddy Laying Off One Third Of His Revolt Staff50 Cent offers his business brain if Diddy needs it.By Alex Zidel
- MusicSoundcloud Could Run Out Of Cash In 50 Days: ReportThe music streaming giant is in trouble.By Matt F
- MusicSoundcloud Fires 40% Of Their StaffSoundcloud goes through a round of layoffs.By Matt F