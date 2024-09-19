Nicki Minaj Mocks Laid-Off Employees At Cardi B's Record Label

Nicki's got jabs for Atlantic.

Hundreds of Atlantic Records employees were in for a surprise when parent company Warner Music's CEO, Robert Kyncl, emailed them today (Thursday, September 19). The media conglomerate announced a massive restructuring process for Atlantic that will include layoffs, warning them of some bad news moving forward. This is obviously no laughing matter, but Nicki Minaj barely held back in her shade. Many speculate that her dismissive reaction to this news on Thursday morning is because Cardi B is on Atlantic, and because the label has allegedly tried to sabotage Nicki's career as a result of their beef.

"Dear fired executives & A&R’s: Don’t be mad, UPS is hiring," Nicki Minaj ruthlessly tweeted. "Also, feel free to submit your resumes for a job @ #HeavyOnIt [her imprint with Republic Records]." "They’ve been wanting empty arenas so bad. Obsessed with me while all your friends r getting fired is nasty work," she added in a previous tweet. Of course, it's far from the Trinidadian superstar's only Twitter rant as of late. For example, she recently went off on an assistant who made a food order for her, but just had one small issue: she didn't conceal Nicki's identity.

Nicki Minaj's Atlantic-Shading Tweets

Elsewhere, Nicki Minaj continues to share about her life and beefs, whether combatively or in a more measured manner. She claimed to still not have U.S. citizenship recently, and while she didn't talk about it more, a lot of fans expressed surprise upon hearing this. "I’m not a citizen of America. Isn’t that crazy?” Nicki shared. “I was born on a beautiful island called Trinidad and Tobago. But I’ve been in the States for many years. You would think that with the millions of dollars that I paid in taxes to this country that I would [get] an honorary citizenship many, many, many thousands of years ago."