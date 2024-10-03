Cardi B Dismisses Rumors That She Copied Nicki Minaj's Memes Online

Another passing debunk in the Nicki and Cardi saga...

Another day, another clash between the Barbz and the Bardi Gang. This time around, it's because of a Whitney Houston meme that Cardi B used on Twitter, one that led many to believe that she was copying Nicki Minaj's style of online pop culture reference jokes. "You sure bout that??" the Bronx femcee responded to skeptical Minaj Stans online, sharing a screenshot of a meme of the late legendary singer that she posted back in 2021. "Now go see if b***hes was posting this meme before that date." Do bragging rights for a meme's viral status and ownership really have a place in this rap beef?

Even if the answer is no, that's the reality that we're living in right now. The last clash between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj was the latter teasing laid-off employee's at the former's record label. "Dear fired executives & A&R’s: Don’t be mad, UPS is hiring. Also, feel free to submit your resumes for a job @ #HeavyOnIt [Nicki's imprint with Republic Records]," she tweeted. "They’ve been wanting empty arenas so bad. Obsessed with me while all your friends r getting fired is nasty work."

Cardi B Denies Nicki Minaj Biting

But Cardi B has bigger fish to fry, such as her newborn daughter and her nasty split from Offset, which looks like it's for real this time. "This is around the time that I’m promoting, promoting, promoting the f**k out of ‘Enough,’" she recalled on social media when looking back at their relationship issues amid her third pregnancy. "So I’m like, damn, I’m pregnant. But I’m not really thinking much of it. Me and my baby dad, we were on very bad terms. I still called him and we kind of laughed about it because it was like, ‘What the f**k? That s**t is so random.’

Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj is sticking up for her marriage with Kenneth Petty. "Dear weak loser," she retorted at a fan criticizing her for including a picture that showed Petty in a post about her son's birthday. "Tweeting about someone else’s bday b/c you have nothing to rejoice about in your own sad existence. & clearly don’t feel loved & definitely not paid attention to due to your ugliness…"