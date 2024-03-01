Cardi B Gets Fans Riled Up Over New Single, "Like What (Freestyle)": See Reactions

Cardi B is back, and the Bardi Gang couldn't be happier with her new single, the vicious "Like What (Freestyle)." Moreover, social media lit up with a firestorm of reactions, whether they were excited, skeptical, critical, or simply happy to have an album rollout finally in our hands. Sure, there was the Megan Thee Stallion collab "Bongos" last year, but this feels like a more elaborate and special drop with more anticipation behind it. After all, both femcees basically did a dual comeback moment, and they both went on to provide the true individual kick-offs to their respective new eras.

Furthermore, a lot of fans broke down the bars on "Like What (Freestyle)," commented on the Missy Elliott and Timbaland sampling in the beat, and spoke on Cardi B's performance as a rapper. Overall, reactions seem pretty positive online, and most folks understood the assignment and are looking at this as a straight-up rap song. But another notable aspect that folks found curious was the fact that the Bronx rapper's on-and-off-again husband, Offset, directed the video. The Bardi Gang reacted particularly wildly to this, as their relationship status is still unclear.

Fans React To Cardi B's "Like What (Freestyle)": The Good, The Bad & The Bardi

For example, a Valentine's Day date indicated that they were patching things up following news that they were split for a while. In addition, they both continued to support each other's moves and, clearly, chose to eschew this personal separation's impact on their professional working relationship. Regardless, Cardi B's listeners have a lot more to chew on, such as brand references, cheeky turns of phrase, and a whole lot of attitude. It's great to see her reenergized like this, and you can check out more fan reactions down below.

Meanwhile, we want you to drop your thoughts on this new single down in the comments section below. How do you think this mysterious rollout ended up panning out, and does it hype you up for what's to come? However you may feel, join the fun and help us see just how much excitement there is for LP number two. As always, for more news and the latest updates on Cardi B, stay logged into HNHH.

