Cardi B Breaks Silence With New Song Snippet After Fans Think She's Gone "Missing"

Cardi B might be readying her sophomore album, finally.

2021 American Music Awards Red Carpet Roll-Out With Host Cardi B

Cardi B might be gearing up for her highly-anticipated second album, at least that’s what fans think. Over the weekend, the rapper left BardiGang startled after she was MIA for a few days, leading to the launch of the #WhereIsCardiB campaign. Thankfully, it seems as though all is well with the Bronx MC and new music could actually be on the way shortly. Although she hasn’t necessarily been active on socials as of late, she reposted a Reel from @cardiallaccess, a fan page on Instagram, who shared the snippet with the caption reading, “After the anonymous tip we believe we may have located Cardi B. Check in tomorrow for a special update,” along with the hashtag #CardiCountdown.

So far, there isn’t much information to go off of outside of the snippet. The brief teaser sounded rather promising, as she raps, “Only L I take comes after YS, oh man.” Sure, it’s not much to base it on but after songs like 2023’s “Bongos” and her appearance on Latto’s “Put It On The Floor,” it feels like 2024 deserves to have new music from Cardi B. After all, we’re slowly approaching the sixth anniversary of her debut album, Invasion Of Privacy

Cardi B Is Found!

Part of the reason her fans launched the #WhereIsCardi campaign. Over the weekend, images surfaced of missing posters of Cardi B after she blacked out all of her social media profile pictures. Naturally, some fans were concerned but many also took it as a sign that an album rollout might be on the way. While Cardi’s continued to keep fans updated on the status of the project over the past few years, she hasn’t shared any concrete details surrounding what we could expect from her. However, Offset recently urged her to drop her forthcoming album.

Speaking of Offset, we could imagine a new album provides an excellent opportunity for Cardi B to set the record straight, especially as it pertains to her family life. She and Offset have called it quits, though they’ve been spotted together since with the “WAP” MC even admitting that they slept together after breaking up. We’ll keep you posted on any more updates. For now, press play on the snippet above. Do you think Cardi B has a hit on her hands? Let us know in the comment section below. 

Aron A.
