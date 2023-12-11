Cardi B Teases New Music During TikTok Concert: "2024 I'm Even Coming Harder"

Cardi B teased having big things in store for 2024 while performing at TikTok in the Mix on Sunday night. On stage, Cardi performed "WAP," "Bongos," "She Bad," and more, after hinting at her plans for next year.

"I work my ass off for this sh*t," Cardi began. "I wrote this song when I reached my most successful, 'Bodak Yellow.' And I love that feeling. I work my ass for this sh*t, I cry for this sh*t, and I would never let nobody take this sh*t from me. 2024, I'm even coming harder."

Cardi B Performs At TikTok In The Mix

MESA, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 10: Cardi B performs onstage during TikTok In The Mix at Sloan Park on December 10, 2023 in Mesa, Arizona. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images)

Cardi's performance at the TikTok concert comes after she previously hinted at starting "fresh" in 2024 during a live stream on Instagram. She had been discussing her recent split from Offset. "I've been single for a minute now," she said in a clip posted by Pop Crave. "But, I have been afraid to like—not afraid I just don't know how to tell the world. But I feel like today has been a sign. The last time I got on Live I kind of wanted to tell you guys, but I didn't know how to tell you, so I changed my mind. But it has been like this for a minute now. I just took it as a sign." She added: "I wanna start 2024, like, fresh, open. I don't know. I'm curious for a new life, for a new beginning. And yeah, I'm excited."

Cardi B Hints At Plans For Next Year

Offset and Cardi B have since unfollowed one another on social media. Check out her performance at TikTok in the Mix above and be on the lookout for further updates on Cardi B on HotNewHipHop.

