Cardi B's "Invasion Of Privacy" Charts Following Nicki Minaj's "Pink Friday 2" Release

Today, Nicki Minaj unveiled her eagerly-anticipated new album, Pink Friday 2. The LP boasts various high-profile features from the likes of J. Cole, Lil Uzi Vert, Future, Lil Wayne, and more. So far, the Barbz are satisfied with what Nicki's come through with after months of teasing, however, it also seems to have invoked the fanbase of one of her longtime rivals, Cardi B.

Shortly after Nicki released her new album, Cardi B's album Invasion of Privacy began to climb the charts once again. Her 2018 debut is surely a fan favorite, however, this appears to be less than coincidental. Their fanbases are known to go head-to-head regularly, and Cardi's supporters may be trying to bolster her amid the success of Nicki's latest project.

Invasion Of Privacy Going Head To Head With Pink Friday 2

This wouldn't come as too much of a surprise, as the Barbz have already been speculating that Cardi was trying to sabotage her release with faux relationship drama. Earlier this week, both Cardi B and her husband Offset posted vague references to trust in relationships, leading to speculation that they've gone their separate ways. They've yet to confirm this. “You know sometimes you just outgrow relationships,” Cardi wrote. “I’m tired of protecting people’s feelings… I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST.”

Offset went on to post a clip from Scarface, which shows Al Pacino's character saying, "Hey, f*ck you, man! Who put this thing together? Me. That’s who. Who do I trust? Me.” Almost immediately, fans started speculating that the whole thing was a hoax to distract from "Nicki week." What do you think of Cardi B's 2018 debut album Invasion of Privacy reentering the charts following the release of Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2? How are you liking Nicki's new album so far? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

