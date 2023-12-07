Cardi B Gets Chick-Fil-A's Apology For Messing Up Her Order: A Sauce & Merch Gift

Cardi B loves a good meal, which is evident from her disappointment in herself for sleeping through Thanksgiving. As such, we can't really blame her for getting pressed over getting the wrong order, especially from one of her favorite chains: Chick-fil-A. Moreover, the fast food restaurant made some mistakes with the rapper's food earlier this week, and it's clear that they wanted to make it up to her. On Wednesday (December 6), she revealed that her third outing to the establishment ended with her walking away with an extra gift. As such, the chicken giant apologized to Bardi for betraying her trust in the brand, and she seems quite happy with their response.

"Tell me why I ordered Chick-fil-A again and I ordered the same thing I ordered the last time,” Cardi B told her fans in the recently published video. “I knew it was gonna be something special, because they sent me a big bag. I’m like, 'Aight.' So they sent me with my order– this.” Then, she displayed a set of the restaurants sauces and merch that they gave her. “They said, ‘Here, girl, hush. Hush, b***h.’ Period. And I’m gon’ take it. And I’m gon’ eat it. Thank you! Thank youuuuuu!"

Cardi B Shows Off Chick-Fil-A's Gift: Watch

However, this definitely isn't the biggest scandal to happen to the 31-year-old this week, and the biggest one might warrant a much larger apology. Fans recently went wild on social media when they noticed that Cardi B and Offset unfollowed each other on Instagram, prompting breakup rumors to spiral out of control. Regardless of the weight of this implication, it's also a lot to assume from Internet activity from two superstars who just want to keep every eye on them. As such, we wouldn't take this too seriously until we get some more concrete or suggestive statements from either party.

Meanwhile, some fans– namely Barbz– think that this could all be a ruse to take attention away from Nicki Minaj's highly-anticipated new album Pink Friday 2, which drops this week on Friday (December 8). Somehow, that's even more of a wild theory than the actual split allegations. Maybe the couple will disprove all of this with a chicken cooking session with the Bronx hitmaker's new sauces. Jokes aside, for more news and the latest updates on Cardi B, stay logged into HNHH.

