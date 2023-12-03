Cardi B Balenciaga Runway Debut Garners Mixed Reactions After She Lashes Out At Chick-fil-A

Other celebs in attendance include Salma Hayek, Sexyy Red, Lil Wayne, and 2 Chainz.

BYHayley Hynes
Balenciaga Fall 24 Runway Show

Cardi B may be an hourglass-shaped, designer clothing-wearing, twerking icon when she's on stage or in the public eye, but during her time off at home, the "Bodak Yellow" artist is just like her fans. She's no stranger to indulging in the occasional fast food meal, and lately, Chick-fil-A has been her first choice. With their delicious chicken and wide array of sauces, it's easy to understand why Cardi chose to order from the controversial spot, though they certainly felt her wrath when messing up her order two days in a row.

"I'm soo mad at Chick-fil-A right now 😡😡😡," the mother of two wrote in a now-deleted tweet earlier this week. "Literally furious!!!" Elsewhere on social media, Bardi posted a video further explaining her situation. "I'm really getting sick and tired of y'all motherf**kers," she said after naming the location that's getting her order wrong lately. Going full Karen mode, the New Yorker yelled about putting in a complaint before providing receipts to show the missing dips she requested.

Read More: Cardi B Booty Shaking Video Keeps Her Humble: "Body On 10, Twerk On 0"

Chick-fil-A Tries to Ruin Cardi B's Week

While that chaotic experience was likely a low point of Cardi's week, the highlight had to be her experience walking down the Balenciaga runway in an oversized blue coat. The Grammy Award winner has long had a relationship with the fashion house, despite them being cancelled in recent years for questionable treatment of children during photoshoots, among other things. The presentation was a surprisingly star-studded event, with Kim Kardashian and Sexyy Red linking up while Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz cheered Bardi on from the front row.

Read More: Demna Speaks Out On Balenciaga Scandal: "I Take My Responsibility, It Was Inappropriate"

Social Media Reacts to Balenciaga's Pre-Fall 2024 Runway

"Kinda wild how Cardi hasn't dropped an LP in over five years but has sewn so many seeds across other entertainment verticals that her relevancy hasn't switched off as time goes on," one Twitter user reflected after watching the rap diva's Balenciaga strut. Keep scrolling to read more social media reactions, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Hayley Hynes
Hayley Hynes is the Weekend Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop, and has been since 2021. She began writing for the website that same year, primarily covering content in the Music, Pop Culture, and Streetwear niches after graduating from Vancouver’s Blanche Macdonald Centre with a Fashion Marketing Diploma. She previously reported on Travel, Entertainment, Beauty, and News at Narcity Canada for over three years. Hayley has also contributed articles and interviews within these realms to Folklr Magazine and the Calgary Journal while studying Journalism at Mount Royal University. In her spare time, she freelances for Bandbox Vinyl, having already interviewed hip-hop icons like Atmosphere and explored Syd’s discography. Hayley also uses her expansive pop culture knowledge and passion for astrology/self-enhancement to help others explore their curiosity in an ongoing Instagram video series. Among her favourite hip-hop artists are A$AP Rocky, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, and Mac Miller.