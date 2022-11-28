balenciaga
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian Receives Backlash Over Balenciaga Partnership AnnouncementKim is endorsing the brand fully.By Tallie Spencer
- StreetwearNicki Minaj & Cardi B's Blonde Battle Continues, Latter Shops At Balenciaga On Mystery Admirers Dime"B**ches Jackin, I'm still Queenin," Nicki wrote on Instagram earlier this weekend.By Hayley Hynes
- SneakersBianca Censori's Balenciaga Shoes Break Necks During Kanye West Dubai Shopping TripSources say Ye and his wife won't be heading home for the holidays. Instead, they're considering heading back to Italy and inviting Kim Kardashian to fly out with the kids.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearLil Kim & Cardi B Comparisons Fly After Balenciaga Show, Latter Accuses Haters Of PhotoshopThe mother of two is well aware of what critics have been saying about her runway debut online.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearLil Wayne & 2 Chainz Sit Front Row At Balenciaga As Celebs Face Backlash For Supporting Embattled BrandCardi B was also in attendance, making her runway debut in a bold blue coat.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearCardi B Balenciaga Runway Debut Garners Mixed Reactions After She Lashes Out At Chick-fil-AOther celebs in attendance include Salma Hayek, Sexyy Red, Lil Wayne, and 2 Chainz.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureSexyy Red & Kim Kardashian Link Up For "Joint Slay" At Balenciaga EventThe link-up was also dubbed a "bestie meet up."By Ben Mock
- StreetwearKim Kardashian Looks Unrecognizable In Retro SKIMS Ad, Shares BTS Photos From Balenciaga ShootKardashian nearly became a whole other person in the retro promotion of her shapewear brand's holiday line.By Ben Mock
- StreetwearUsher Catches Heat For Ridiculous Balenciaga Fashion Show OutfitVery few people were rocking with Usher's outfit.By Alexander Cole
- StreetwearLil Uzi Vert Goes Shopping At Balenciaga After HoursLil Uzi Vert is getting some designer.By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsCardi B & Offset Show Fans PDA In Paris Amid Cheating AllegationsWater under the bridge, it seems. By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearOffset Flexes His Balenciaga OutfitOffset is always rocking designer.By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsCardi B & Offset Together At Balenciaga Show After Online BlowupCardi B and Offset back in each others' good graces after online bashing.By Jake Lyda
- SneakersOffset Shows Off New Balenciaga Shoes In New YorkOffset loves his designer.By Alexander Cole
- MusicKanye West Makes Surprise Return To IGKanye West is officially back on Instagram.By Cole Blake
- StreetwearBalenciaga Artistic Director Speaks Out On Child Ad ControversyDemna Gvasalia reflects on what went horribly wrong in Balenciaga's Spring 2023 campaigns. By Diya Singhvi
- StreetwearKanye West Wears German Reich Shirt During Balenciaga Shopping Date With Bianca CensoriEarlier this week, the newlyweds were joined by North West while dining at Nobu.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian Addresses Balenciaga Backlash The SKIMS founder opened up about the brand's controversial holiday campaign. By Lamar Banks
- SneakersAdidas To Reevaluate Balenciaga PartnershipAdidas is the latest company to question Balenciaga.By Alexander Cole
- StreetwearDemna Speaks Out On Balenciaga Scandal: "I Take My Responsibility, It Was Inappropriate"Balenciaga has been feeling the heat after releasing a controversial ad campaign featuring BDSM teddy bears and children.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureKylie Jenner Responds To Being Called Out Amid Balenciaga ScandalA TikToker's video went viral after they accused Kylie of using her children to divert attention away from Balenciaga's recent controversy.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureJulia Fox Defends Kim Kardashian Amid Balenciaga BacklashJulia Fox has come to Kim Kardashian's defense.By Cole Blake