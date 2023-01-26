The last half of 2022 saw what some may call “the fall of Kanye West.” The father of four finalized his divorce from Kim Kardashian and publicly feuded with several frequent collaborators. He also lost out on deals with brands like Adidas and Balenciaga.

The “Flashing Lights” rapper didn’t hesitate to air the companies out on social media. However, a recent report reveals that he’s still got at least a little bit of love for the Spanish fashion house.

According to TMZ, West and his new wife Bianca Censori visited Balenciaga’s Rodeo Drive location on Wednesday (January 25) evening. While shopping in Beverly Hills, they apparently dropped some serious cash. Cameras caught their security loading several grey bags into their SUV outside the store.

His decision to shop somewhere that’s cut ties with him seems obviously odd, but that wasn’t the only strange thing about Ye’s big night out. Under his black puffer coat, the 45-year-old was wearing what looks like a white tee with the German Reich’s coat of arms emblazoned across it. The symbol was prominent prior to the Nazi’s adoption of the swastika. The shirt also has “Bundeswehr” written across it, which is the name for Germany’s federal defence forces.

I just know Kering is losing their mind seeing these pics of Kanye taking Bianca shopping at the Balenciaga store in a t-shirt with the German Reich coat of arms pic.twitter.com/BKYOMf93oy — LOUIS (@LouisPisano) January 26, 2023

After balling out at Balenciaga, the couple apparently went shopping at Neiman Marcus. It remains unclear if any bags were brought to their vehicle after that stop.

Aside from making major money moves, the newlyweds have also been spending time with Ye’s kids. Just a few days ago, they dined at Nobu with North West. During that outing, the Yeezy architect debuted her new short blonde hair.

Kanye West (L) with daughter North West arrives at Bottega Veneta Salon 01 London collection presentation at Sadler’s Wells Theatre on October 09, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Mark Boland/Mark Boland/Getty Images)

They’re very clearly spending their time in America at the moment. However, it was reported earlier this week that West and Censori are expected to take a trip down under to meet her family in the near future.

Unfortunately, it seems plans may fall apart as Australian Jewish organizations have been speaking out about their desire to keep the disgraced rapper out of their country. Read more about that here, and check back later for more pop culture updates.

