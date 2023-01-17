Though it took some time, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were able to finalize their divorce last year. For her part, the socialite has been primarily single – aside from an interesting relationship with Pete Davidson, of course.

Ye, on the other hand, spent time with a slew of women over the past 12 months. He and Julia Fox took the world by storm this time last year, but that fizzled out just as quickly when he connected with Chaney Jones. Those two were all the rage for a minute, but it wasn’t long before the Yeezy creator moved on once again.

Julia Fox and Ye attend the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images For Kenzo)

In the midst of his pro-Hitler rants, the father of four was linked to a young Brazilian model named Juliana Nalú. When things with West took a dark turn, however, she was quick to claim her single status on Twitter.

After reports claimed that he was “missing” in the final weeks of last year, the 45-year-old recently resurfaced with a wedding ring on his finger. Since then, his bride has been confirmed as Yeezy architect Bianca Censori, who bares an undeniably strong resemblance to Kardashian.

As with most of West’s decisions, the sudden union has risen some eyebrows. There’s even been doubt as to whether the pair obtained a legal marriage license, or if it’s all for show. As Entertainment Tonight notes, all that matters is that “the marriage and relationship is real to Kanye and Bianca.”

Rapper, Kanye West weds Yeezy architect Bianca Censori, in a private ceremony pic.twitter.com/uW4Xp5PSnC — GistReel.Com (@GistReel) January 13, 2023

Initially, blogs began reporting that the SKIMS creator “hates” her ex’s new wife because of her good looks. More recent sources say that she’s unbothered by the relationship, and continues to focus on parenting.

“[Kim] isn’t paying attention to it,” sources tell ET. “[Her focus is] the well-being of her children.” Additionally, they note that West’s friends “are hopeful he can get help” as he’s been “acting unstable lately.”

It remains unclear if the perceived instability refers to the sudden marriage, his sometimes-dangerous rants, or any of the rapper’s other alarming actions. Regardless, time will surely tell how serious he was when exchanging vows with Censori.

