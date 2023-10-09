Kanye West & Julia Fox’s Relationship Included Boob Job Offers While Playing Uno, Her Memoir Alleges

After much anticipation, Julia Fox's memoir, Down The Drain, has finally arrived. Longtime fans of the Uncut Gems starlet have been eager to read all about the tumultuous ups and downs of her life before fame. As for hip-hop heads, they're mostly curious about the few months that Fox was in Kanye West's orbit. The unconventional pair attended Fashion Week (and various other events) together in early 2022, though it wasn't long before their differences, and the intensity surrounding Ye's divorce from Kim Kardashian, drove them apart.

Prior to her book's release, Fox shared with the press that the nature of her and the rapper's relationship wasn't sexual. However, as Page Six notes, she did reveal that West offered to pay for her plastic surgery while they spent the day playing card and word games. "We spen[t] the day playing Uno and a game that involves highlighting positive words in the dictionary," an excerpt published by The Guardian this past weekend says. During that link-up, the "Through the Wire" hitmaker reportedly told Julia, "I'll get you a boob job if you want."

Julia Fox Spills the Tea on Dating Kanye West

The Italian-born entertainer denied West's offer and made it clear that she only had "good intentions" when entering into a whirlwind romance with him. "I went into it… feeling all this could be real, and it could be amazing, and he could open so many doors," Fox told readers. "I learned very quickly that I was being weaponized, I just felt like his little puppet," she previously shared.

While Julia Fox continues to replay her short-lived fling with Kanye West for the media, the father of four has obviously moved on with Bianca Censori. Just last week, confirmation of the pair's marital status came out, though Ye has reportedly told his bride "never to speak again." Read more about those rumours at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

