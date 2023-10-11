memoir
- Pop CultureJada Pinkett Smith Fires Back At Critics Of Her Memoir, "Worthy"Jada Pinkett Smith has responded to Ana Navarro's recent comments about her new book on "The View."By Cole Blake
- MusicBlack Thought Recalls Nearly Coming To Blows With QuestloveBlack Thought says he and Questlove once got in a fight during the early years of The Roots.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureTimbaland Walks Back "Muzzle" Statement About Britney SpearsTimbaland apologizes to Britney and her fans. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicRick Ross Shares Thoughts On Jada Pinkett Smith And Her Memior: "Come On Jada, Chill Out Baby""I don't think I agree with Jada Pinkett. To me, she's psychologically lost and needs some counseling."By Tallie Spencer
- MusicBritney Spears Traffic Stop Body Cam Footage Emerges: WatchVideos of Britney's two traffic stops have hit the internet.By Lavender Alexandria
- TVJada Pinkett-Smith Memoir Plagued By Disappointing Sales FiguresSome are calling it a flop.By Alexander Cole
- MusicJ Balvin Praises Britney Spears' Memoir SuccessJ Balvin offers heartfelt praise for Britney Spears.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicBritney Spears Reveals The Origin Of One Of Her Biggest HitsBritney's breakout hit was almost someone else's song.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureBritney Spears' Instagram Is Back, She Reflects On Why She Takes Raunchy Photos"I get a lot of joy from posing the way I feel sexy and taking my own picture," she wrote in her new memoir.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsJulia Fox Stuns In A Corset With Princess Diana On ItFox was once again stunning in a book tour outfit.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicJeezy Speaks On Depression Journey, Says He Went Years Without Knowing He Had ItMental health struggles are tough for every artist, but the Southern trap icon is committed to helping others along his path.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsJulia Fox Explains Why She Ended Things With Kanye WestFox shared more details on her strange relationship with West.By Lavender Alexandria
- RelationshipsWill Smith Is Continuing To Live His Life Amid Jada Pinkett Smith's Controversial Memoir: WatchWill appears to be just fine. By Zachary Horvath
- RelationshipsJada Pinkett Smith Wants Will Smith & Her To Heal & Get Closer After Revelations"There’s no finding another great love, and I think that’s the point," the Baltimore actress said of her tough but strong bond with Will.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GossipJustin Timberlake Is Worried About Britney Spears' Upcoming Memoir: ReportAccording to a new Page Six report, the *NSYNC singer may be a little bit antsy about what his pop diva ex will reveal.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureChris Rock "Frustrated" With Jada Pinkett Smith Name-Dropping Him While Promoting New BookAs you may recall, the comedian didn't hold back when discussing Jada during his comedy special in the months after "The Slap."By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearJulia Fox Shows Her Panties Shamelessly During NYC Memoir Tour: PhotoThere's no one doing it quite like Julia Fox.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicBritney Spears Joins J Balvin & Maluma For Dinner In New York City Ahead Of Memoir"The Woman In Me" comes out October 24, so maybe the pop star is in The Big Apple for a small press run, promos, or just to hang with some musician friends.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsBritney Spears' Memoir May Upset Her Ex Justin Timberlake, Sources Say"The Woman in Me" will finally be released later this month with some of Spears' most candid stories.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsJada Pinkett Smith Says She & Will Smith Have Been Separated Since 2016Jada Pinkett says she & will live "completely separate lives." By Aron A.