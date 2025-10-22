Suge Knight Claims He Was Ready To Break Dr. Dre's Jaw If Eve Asked

The Late Late Show On CBS
LOS ANGELES - NOVEMBER 18: Music Producer Suge Knight (L) and guest host D.L.Hughley appear at CBS Studios for a taping of "The Late Late Show" on November 18, 2004 in Los Angeles, California. Suge Knight gives his take on the incident at this week's Vibe Awards. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images)
Eve previously discussed her relationship with Suge Knight and Dr. Dre in her 2024 memoir, "Who’s That Girl?"

Suge Knight says he was once prepared to break Dr. Dre’s jaw after he dropped Eve from Aftermath Records. He reflected on his relationship with the iconic singer and her music career during a recent interview with The Art of Dialogue. The topic arose as the group discussed Eve’s memoir, Who’s That Girl?.

“I still got a love for Eve today. I like gangsta b*tches. I like b*tches that 'bout their money, 'bout their life, to fight for what they want,” Suge said. 

In the book, Eve mentions dating Suge in an effort to get back at Dre, which Suge declined to confirm or deny. After describing her as “the home girl,” he said of her fallout with Dre: “All Eve had to do is nod her motherf*ckin’ head and I would’ve broke Andre’s motherf*ckin’ jaw.” 

As for Eve’s struggles in the music industry, Suge came to her defense, blaming industry politics rather than any shortcomings with her talent. “Eve is a survivor,” he said. “I think Eve’s platform and Interscope was smaller than her. And she was so ahead of the game and her lyrics and when she knew what she wanted to do, it probably got jealousy involved in it. And that’s probably what happened.”

Suge also compared Eve to Cardi B, describing them both as “two of the same baddest [b*tches] around.” He added: “Cardi B is still the best to ever do it.”

Eve's "Who's That Girl?" Memoir

Eve released Who’s That Girl? in September 2024. She released it in celebration of the 25th anniversary of her debut album, Let There Be Eve…Ruff Ryders' First Lady.

In the book, she writes of her relationship with Suge: “I was still in my little mood about Dre even though we made a solid hit together, so having Suge, his former boss at Death Row stomping around Interscope felt like some sweet revenge. I am not really sure how I concocted this idea yet here we were.”

