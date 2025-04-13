Da Band’s Chopper Claims Affair With Stevie J’s Ex, But Who’s That Girl?

The New Orleans rapper said he felt deeply disrespected by Stevie J’s tone, especially given the years that have passed since the show aired. For Chopper, the mockery wasn’t about nostalgia—it felt like a targeted slight against his character. “I felt disrespected,” Chopper said plainly. “I never did Stevie J anything for him to speak on me like that.”

Chopper & Stevie J Beef

Then came a jarring revelation. Chopper claimed that during a trip to Puerto Rico in 2003, he had a sexual relationship with Stevie J’s then-girlfriend. He didn’t name the woman, but “let that blow your mind” fueled speculation referring to rap star Eve. Eve was reportedly in a relationship with Stevie J at the time and known for her chart-topping 2001 single “Let Me Blow Ya Mind.” The timing of the alleged encounter coincided with the height of Making the Band 2’s drama, when creative tensions, clashing egos, and pressure from reality television produced combustible moments both on and off-screen. Chopper insists that his anger wasn’t directed at Da Band or the cheesecake stunt itself, but rather at Stevie J’s dismissive attitude.



The explosive claim turned social media into a battleground of speculation. Some defending Chopper’s right to defend his name while others questioned the motivation behind the timing. Still, the interview stirred memories of the intense environment created by Diddy’s reality series. Making The Band reality show shaped careers but left emotional scars in its wake. Chopper’s statement reminded fans that the wounds from reality TV’s golden era haven’t fully healed. His words also reveal how unresolved tension and personal pride continue to shape the legacy of Making the Band.