Eve Dishes On Brief Romance With Suge Knight In Her Memoir

Eve details a brief relationship she had with Suge Knight back in 2001 in her recent memoir, Who’s That Girl?, as caught by HipHopDX. She says that he goal was to get back at Dr. Dre, even though they had recently made the hit song, "Let Me Blow Ya Mind."

She writes: “I was still in my little mood about Dre even though we made a solid hit together, so having Suge, his former boss at Death Row stomping around Interscope felt like some sweet revenge. I am not really sure how I concocted this idea yet here we were.”

Eve also says that the relationship led to a rift between her and Interscope boss Jimmy Iovine. “I feel like he (Jimmy) took his anger out on my third album," she further writes.

As for how her time with Suge Knight came to an end, she explains that Ruff Ryders co-founders Dee and Waah Dean convinced her to drop him. “They didn’t like the idea of me hanging out with Suge at all. When my guys said it was time to cut the cord, I didn’t think twice," she said. The two apparently made a good point, because Suge allegedly wasn't against the move. “If I was your little sis, I would tell you the same thing," Eve recalls him saying.

Eve's "Who’s That Girl?"

Eve's Who’s That Girl? memoir is available now. She decided to release the book in celebration of the 25th anniversary of her debut album, Let There Be Eve…Ruff Ryders' First Lady. In doing so, she teamed up with hip-hop journalist Kathy Iandoli.