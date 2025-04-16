Stevie J Addresses Chopper’s Shocking Allegation That He Slept With Eve

Stevie J Chopper Allegation Eve Gossip News
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 3: Stevie J attends R&amp;B Wednesdays at Red Martini Lounge on May 3, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Chopper had a lot to say about Stevie J and one of the artist's exes during his recent interview with "The Art Of Dialogue."

During a recent interview with The Art Of Dialogue, Chopper made some interesting claims about one of Stevie J's exes. According to him, he allegedly slept with her during a trip to Puerto Rico in 2003.

While he didn't name any names, the ex in question is speculated to be Eve, who Stevie J dated in the late ’90s and early 2000s.

Now, he has issued a response to Chopper's claims, suggesting that there's zero truth to them. “Whatever drug you on, Chopper, increase that dose and overdose. Handle that," he told TMZ. He also called the New Orleans rapper "dirty," laughing him off altogether.

Chopper's allegations came after he admitted that he felt disrespected by the Buffalo artist's comments about the infamous Making the Band 2 “cheesecake walk” scene. He said that while he feels no malice toward him, he does feel the need to defend his own name.

Read More: Da Band’s Chopper Claims Affair With Stevie J’s Ex, But Who’s That Girl?

Stevie J & Diddy
BET Presents: 2018 Soul Train Awards - Red Carpet &amp; Arrivals
Stevie J attends the 2018 Soul Train Awards, presented by BET, at the Orleans Arena on November 17, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)

“If you disrespect Chopper City, I’mma come by mine. Period,” he explained. “I already got even… without even knowing I got even.” Obviously, there's still some bad blood between these two, and it doesn't look like they'll be reconciling any time soon.

The same can't be said for Stevie J and Diddy, however. The former refuses to turn his back on the Bad Boy founder despite his ongoing legal battle. Diddy was arrested in September of last year on charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. His trial is expected to begin next month.

"I would never turn my back on him, I'm a true friend," Stevie J said of the mogul during an interview with VladTV last month. He went on, insisting that the slew of damning allegations Diddy has been hit with in recent months are all false.

Read More: Stevie J Reveals Why He Will Never Turn His Back On Diddy

