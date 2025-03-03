Stevie J Recalls Meeting Diddy For The First Time Decades Before Scandal

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 314 Views
May 27, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; American rapper Sean Combs sits courtside in the third quarter between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics during game six of the Eastern Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at Kaseya Center.
Stevie J publicly stood by Diddy before his arrest on federal trafficking charges, claiming he was on drugs during his leaked abuse of Cassie.

Stevie J and Diddy crafted some of their best work together under Bad Boy Records, whether it's for the 1997 album No Way Out or production work for Biggie Smalls, Faith Evans, and more. During a recent interview with DJ Vlad on VladTV, Stevie recalled meeting Sean Combs for the first time at a New York concert – "I think it was Live Aid" – as an R&B fan who connected with Puff and Big thanks to Chad Elliott. They and Missy Elliott were then in a studio session and the Bad Boy mogul eventually told him, "I'm the plug." "I'll be the plug, you be the music," the Hitmen producer remembered saying.

Of course, Stevie J and Diddy pop up in headlines for more nefarious reasons these days. Stevie was one of the executive's most staunch defenders amid his many civil lawsuits alleging various crimes and his federal criminal trial for alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. This has tainted a lot of the public perception around not just their bond, but that of all of Bad Boy. Nevertheless, history still sticks around.

"It really threw me for a loop," Stevie J told TMZ on The Downfall Of Diddy docu-series, specifically reacting to the leaked video of the business titan physically assaulting Cassie in a hotel in 2016. "I always think about and talk about things I know to be true about Sean Combs. After I saw the video, I went and saw him in Miami and we had a conversation. And I let him know how affected I was by that. I didn’t know he had that in him to do that. I just know that he was in a dark place in his life, as he described to me. He was just doing a lot of drugs and it was just dark for him."

Meanwhile, Diddy continues to face new lawsuits in civil court alleging various crimes and examples of misconduct. One of the most recent ones comes from seven plaintiffs alleging multiple instances of sexual assault from 1994 to 2014. He and his legal team have denied any and all accusations unless proven otherwise by video evidence.

