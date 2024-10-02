Lil Rod Accuses Stevie J Of Allegedly Carrying Guns For Diddy & Recruiting Sex Workers

BYCaroline Fisher628 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Compound Entertainment And Malibu Red GRAMMY Midnight Brunch 2013
&lt;&gt; on February 9, 2013 in West Hollywood, California.
Stevie J is facing serious allegations.

Diddy has been hit with numerous disturbing allegations in the last few months from former collaborators, exes, and more. Now, Stevie J is facing some accusations of his own in a lawsuit filed by Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones. According to AllHipHop, the former Bad Boy producer is accused of being part of “Combs Enterprise.” This is described by the outlet as an alleged criminal organization accused of various illegal activities.

The activities alleged sex trafficking, alleged drug-related offenses, and more. Lil Rod and his lawyer, Tyrone Blackburn, accuse Stevie J of allegedly carrying guns for Diddy and also allegedly recruiting women for prostitution. These allegations come to light after Blackburn contested Diddy's motion to dismiss Lil Rod's lawsuit earlier this week.

Read More: Kim Porter's Alleged Memoir Author Breaks Silence As Amazon Removes The Book

Lil Rod Accuses Stevie J Of Being Part Of Diddy's Alleged Criminal Organization

Stevie J and Sean P.Diddy Combs during Bad Boys of Comedy HBO Late Night Series Hosted by Sean P. Diddy Combs Premiere Party at Cipriani in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

At the time, Lil Rod also threatened to expose Diddy's alleged co-conspirators if the lawsuit wasn't settled. "Plaintiff has opted not to name these individuals in this opposition to the motion to dismiss," Blackburn wrote. "If, in their reply, the defendants decide to foolishly 'look a gift horse in the mouth,' then plaintiff will gladly supplement this opposition memo. And provide the court with the identities of the individuals."

As for Stevie J, he defended Diddy shortly after the mogul's mansions were raided by Homeland Security earlier this year. “Whatever someone does in their bedroom, that’s what they do,” he told TMZ. “I don’t got nothing to do with that, I’m just here to say that I’ve never seen my man doing anything foul like they talking about.” What do you think of Lil Rod hitting Stevie J with various allegations? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Diddy’s Alleged Victims Reportedly Continue To Come Forward After Arrest

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...