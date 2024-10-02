Lil Rod Accuses Stevie J Of Allegedly Carrying Guns For Diddy & Recruiting Sex Workers

Stevie J is facing serious allegations.

Diddy has been hit with numerous disturbing allegations in the last few months from former collaborators, exes, and more. Now, Stevie J is facing some accusations of his own in a lawsuit filed by Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones. According to AllHipHop, the former Bad Boy producer is accused of being part of “Combs Enterprise.” This is described by the outlet as an alleged criminal organization accused of various illegal activities.

The activities alleged sex trafficking, alleged drug-related offenses, and more. Lil Rod and his lawyer, Tyrone Blackburn, accuse Stevie J of allegedly carrying guns for Diddy and also allegedly recruiting women for prostitution. These allegations come to light after Blackburn contested Diddy's motion to dismiss Lil Rod's lawsuit earlier this week.

Lil Rod Accuses Stevie J Of Being Part Of Diddy's Alleged Criminal Organization

Stevie J and Sean P.Diddy Combs during Bad Boys of Comedy HBO Late Night Series Hosted by Sean P. Diddy Combs Premiere Party at Cipriani in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

At the time, Lil Rod also threatened to expose Diddy's alleged co-conspirators if the lawsuit wasn't settled. "Plaintiff has opted not to name these individuals in this opposition to the motion to dismiss," Blackburn wrote. "If, in their reply, the defendants decide to foolishly 'look a gift horse in the mouth,' then plaintiff will gladly supplement this opposition memo. And provide the court with the identities of the individuals."