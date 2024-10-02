Diddy’s Alleged Victims Reportedly Continue To Come Forward After Arrest

Reportedly, Diddy's arrest has made his alleged victims feel more comfortable speaking up.

Diddy's legal battle continues, and according to TMZ, even more alleged victims of his have come forward in recent days. This is because of the mogul's recent arrest in New York City, a source tells the outlet. Reportedly, the fact that Diddy is behind bars has made his alleged victims feel more comfortable speaking up.

The outlet reports that these alleged victims and witnesses are working with federal prosecutors, and providing them with any info they might have on his alleged wrongdoings. The source also revealed that the feds are fielding numerous calls from people alleging that they know something or have been a victim of Diddy. The news arrives shortly after attorney Tony Buzbee announced that he'll be representing 120 individuals who plan to take legal action against the Bad Boy founder.

Source Claims Alleged Diddy Victims Feel More Comfortable Speaking Up While Mogul Is Behind Bars, TMZ Reports

Sean "Diddy" Combs attends 2nd Annual The Black Ball Quality Control's CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas Birthday Celebration at Fox Theater on June 1, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

During a press conference earlier this week, Buzbee explained that these individuals accuse Diddy of sexual assault and abuse. 25 of the individuals claim to have been minors when they were allegedly victimized by Diddy. Erica Wolff, an attorney representing Diddy, denied these allegations on his behalf earlier this week.