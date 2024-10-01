Diddy Breaks Silence After Allegations Of Sexually Abusing 25 Minors

Diddy is denying the wave of allegations.

Diddy's legal team has put out a statement on his behalf, denying the latest wave of allegations that he sexually abused 120 individuals, including 25 minors. Attorney Tony Buzbee announced that he's representing the massive group in a press conference on Tuesday, revealing people who were as young as nine years old, 14 years old, and more at the time of the incidents.

In a statement to Rolling Stone, one of Diddy’s lawyers, Erica Wolff, said of the claims: “As Mr. Combs’ legal team has emphasized, he cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus. That said, Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors. He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court if and when claims are filed and served, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation."

Diddy's Attorney Leaves His Bail Hearing

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 17: Lawyer for Sean Combs, Marc Agnifilo, leaves U.S. District Court on September 17, 2024, in New York City. Music mogul Sean "Diddy." Combs was arrested in Manhattan on September. 16 in a sex trafficking probe following a federal indictment. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

At his press conference, Buzbee claimed the nine-year-old met with Diddy at the Bad Boy offices for an audition. “When we talk about the ages of the victims when the conduct occurred, it’s shocking,” Buzbee said. “Our youngest victim at the time of the occurrence was 9 years old. We have an individual who was 14 years old. We have one who was 15.” He also claimed that other high-profile celebrities involved in the scandal will be revealed at a later date.

Tony Buzbee Speaks On Diddy Allegations

Check out Buzbee's full press conference from Tuesday on YouTube below. It comes after Authorities arrested Diddy in New York, earlier this month. He's already pleaded not guilty to charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. Be on the lookout for further updates on Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

