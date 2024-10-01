Diddy Lawsuits Pile Up To 120 As Lawyer Promises To Reveal Other "Shocking" Defendants

Tons of individuals are coming forward with accusations against Diddy.

Attorney Tony Buzbee announced in a press conference on Tuesday that he'll be representing over 120 individuals ready to take legal action against Diddy with claims of rape, sexual assault, and more. The group of accusers encompasses both men and women, 25 of whom were minors at the time of the alleged incidents. Buzbee will not handle the case as a class-action suit and instead file all the claims individually.

"Our team has had, at this point, 3,285 individuals with people claiming to be victimized by Sean Combs," Tony Buzbee said as noted by XXL. "The youngest victim at the time of the occurrence was 9 years old."

Diddy's Attorney Speaks Outside Of His Bail Hearing

Marc Agnifilo, lawyer for rapper and music producer Sean "Diddy" Combs, speaks to the press after his client's bail hearing in New York on September 18, 2024. Combs will remain imprisoned pending trial on racketeering and sex trafficking charges, after a judge denied his appeal on September 18. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Buzbee also hinted at other high-profile names that will be mentioned in future updates. "The day will come when we name names other than Sean Combs," he said. "The names we are gonna name are names that are gonna shock you." It's not the first time an attorney for one of Diddy's accusers has referenced other celebrities being involved. Attorney Ariel Mitchell-Kidd recently claimed on News Nation that she has a tape featuring another "high-profile" star with Diddy.

Tony Buzbee Speaks On Diddy Lawsuits

The lawsuits come after authorities arrested Diddy in New York, earlier this month, on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. He's pleaded not guilty to the crimes and plans to argue his case in court. Check out Tony Buzbee's full press conference regarding Diddy below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Diddy on HotNewHipHop.