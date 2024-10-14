Diddy's Pictures Removed From Iconic Hollywood Drive-In As Allegations Continue To Pour In

Mel's Drive-In Hollywood has scrubbed photos of Diddy.

Diddy's pictures at Mel's Drive-In Hollywood, which proudly displays photos of numerous celebrity visitors, have been removed in the wake of his recent arrest. As confirmed by TMZ, the iconic Los Angeles restaurant has taken down the two photos that featured the Bad Boy mogul. "We see everything going on in the news with Diddy and it's not okay," the manager told the outlet.

Authorities arrested Diddy in New York City, last month, charging him with allegations of sex trafficking and racketeering. He's already pleaded not guilty to the alleged crimes but remains behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn while awaiting trial. Additionally, several alleged victims have come forward with lawsuits against him. Attorney Tony Buzbee has claimed to know over 120 alleged victims of Diddy who plan to take legal action.

Read More: Diddy Faces Another Lawsuit Over An Alleged Rape Under The Threat Of Violence

Diddy's Family Attends His Bail Hearing In NYC

Justin Combs (2nd R) and Christian Combs (R), sons of rapper and music producer Sean "Diddy." Combs, leave federal court after their father's bail hearing in New York on September 18, 2024. Combs will remain imprisoned pending trial on racketeering and sex trafficking charges, after a judge denied his appeal on September 18. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

In a statement provided to Rolling Stone, one of Diddy’s lawyers, Erica Wolff, previously denied the numerous allegations. “As Mr. Combs’ legal team has emphasized, he cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus," she wrote. "That said, Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors. He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court if and when claims are filed and served, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation."