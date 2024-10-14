Diddy's Pictures Removed From Iconic Hollywood Drive-In As Allegations Continue To Pour In

Diddy's pictures at Mel's Drive-In Hollywood, which proudly displays photos of numerous celebrity visitors, have been removed in the wake of his recent arrest. As confirmed by TMZ, the iconic Los Angeles restaurant has taken down the two photos that featured the Bad Boy mogul. "We see everything going on in the news with Diddy and it's not okay," the manager told the outlet.
Authorities arrested Diddy in New York City, last month, charging him with allegations of sex trafficking and racketeering. He's already pleaded not guilty to the alleged crimes but remains behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn while awaiting trial. Additionally, several alleged victims have come forward with lawsuits against him. Attorney Tony Buzbee has claimed to know over 120 alleged victims of Diddy who plan to take legal action.
Diddy's Family Attends His Bail Hearing In NYC
In a statement provided to Rolling Stone, one of Diddy’s lawyers, Erica Wolff, previously denied the numerous allegations. “As Mr. Combs’ legal team has emphasized, he cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus," she wrote. "That said, Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors. He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court if and when claims are filed and served, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation."
On Monday, one alleged victim identified as Jane Doe accused Diddy of raping her at a Manhattan hotel in 2004. In her lawsuit, she claimed she was just 19 years old at the time of the alleged incident. Check out the "Via" link below for pictures of Diddy at Mel's Drive-In Hollywood. Be on the lookout for further updates on Diddy on HotNewHipHop.
