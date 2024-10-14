Diddy Faces Another Lawsuit Over An Alleged Rape Under The Threat Of Violence

Sean "Diddy" Combs Fulfills $1 Million Pledge To Howard University At Howard Homecoming – Yardfest
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 20: Sean "Diddy" Combs attends Sean "Diddy" Combs Fulfills $1 Million Pledge To Howard University At Howard Homecoming – Yardfest at Howard University on October 20, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for Sean "Diddy" Combs)
The alleged incident occurred in 2004.

Diddy is facing a new lawsuit from a woman who alleges that the Bad Boy mogul raped her at a hotel in Manhattan when she was just 19 years old. The woman, who only identifies as Jane Doe in the filing, alleges she met Diddy at a photoshoot for Da Band in 2004 where he invited her and a friend to an afterparty. Before the party, he asked they stop by his hotel room where the alleged incident then took place.

“You know what you are here for," Diddy allegedly remarked once they were alone. The lawsuit adds: “Combs continued getting gradually more aggressive with the two women and eventually began forcibly touching them without consent. When they resisted, Combs ordered Ms. Doe’s friend to perform oral sex on him or else he would have them both killed. Once she was undressed, Combs forced himself on her and began to sexually assault her. Combs fondled, molested, and ultimately raped Ms. Doe, all while she was begging him to stop."

Diddy's Family Attends His Latest Hearing

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 10: The Combs family departs from the Southern District of New York Federal Court after a pre-trial hearing for Sean 'Diddy' Combs on October 10, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

The latest alleged victim has hired Tony Buzbee, the attorney who went viral earlier this month for claiming to have 120 more alleged victims. “When we talk about the ages of the victims when the conduct occurred, it’s shocking,” Buzbee said at the press conference. “Our youngest victim at the time of the occurrence was nine years old. We have an individual who was 14 years old. We have one who was 15.” According to Rolling Stone, Buzbee said Monday that he'll be coming forward with several more lawsuits against Diddy in the coming weeks.

The latest accusation comes as Diddy remains behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn while awaiting trial in his case regarding charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He's already pleaded not guilty to those charges. As for Buzbee's cases, one of Diddy’s lawyers, Erica Wolff, already denied all of the allegations in a statement to Rolling Stone. Be on the lookout for further updates on Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

