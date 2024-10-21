Diddy Faces Abuse Allegation From A 13-Year-Old

Diddy is facing even more lawsuits.

Sean “Diddy” Combs is being accused of allegedly abusing a woman identified as Jane Doe in a new lawsuit in which she states she was 13 at the time. She says she attended Diddy's afterparty for the MTV Video Music Awards in 2000, where the alleged incident took place. She alleges she consumed a drink and quickly felt drowsy. As she rested in a nearby bedroom, Diddy and two other celebrities allegedly came in and remarked, “You are ready to party!” One of the unnamed celebrities as well as Diddy then allegedly raped her.

Diddy's lawyers have repeatedly denied the allegations filed against the Bad Boy mogul. When CNN asked for comment on the latest lawsuit, his legal team referred to a previous statement. “Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts, their legal defenses, and the integrity of the judicial process,” Diddy's attorneys wrote. “In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone — adult or minor, man or woman.”

Diddy's Family Leaves The Courthouse After His Latest Hearing

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 10: The Combs family departs from the Southern District of New. York Federal Court after a pre-trial hearing for Sean 'Diddy' Combs on October 10, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

The new lawsuit comes after Diddy's legal team requested that prospective witnesses and their lawyers refrain from making further extrajudicial statements in a filing over the weekend. "As the Court is aware, Mr. Combs has been the target of an unending stream of allegations by prospective witnesses and their counsel in the press… These prospective witnesses and their lawyers have made numerous inflammatory extrajudicial statements aimed at assassinating Mr. Combs’s character in the press," the filing stated.