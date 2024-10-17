DJ Vlad Alleges That He Was Offered Diddy Tape Featuring Female Celebrity

According to DJ Vlad, he hasn't seen the alleged tape yet.

Rumors about Diddy's alleged "freak off" tapes have been floating around since even before his mansions were raided by Homeland Security earlier this year. In September, an attorney who previously represented one of the women suing Diddy claimed that she'd been told some of these alleged tapes were being shopped around Hollywood. Ariel Mitchell-Kidd recalled being offered one alleged video in particular in an interview with NewsNation. She alleged that it featured a female celebrity even more "high-profile" than Diddy.

"There already have been tapes leaking around Hollywood being shopped around. But one particular person contacted me to shop a particular video," she alleged. "I can tell the video was pornographic. This was in his Atlanta home, and it does seem like the person isn’t looking into the video. To me, it doesn’t seem like that person knows they’re being videotaped." It appears as though she might not be the only one who was offered the alleged video, however.

DJ Vlad On Discusses Alleged Diddy Tape With Trap Lore Ross

During a recent interview with Trap Lore Ross, DJ Vlad alleged that he was offered something similar, though he claimed he hadn't seen it yet. "I am supposed to be shown a video of Diddy and a high-profile female engaging in consensual something. I haven't seen it yet, but it's not like I could buy it and put it out," he alleged.

It may not be the only alleged tape being shopped around either. Mitchell-Kidd also speculated during an interview with NewsNation that a tape allegedly featuring Diddy and a male celebrity could get leaked soon. "From what I’m hearing, I think [someone will leak the alleged tape soon]," she alleged. "I’m hearing whispers there is at least one major network, possibly two, in a bidding war for that purchase." What do you think of DJ Vlad claiming that he's been offered a sex tape allegedly featuring Diddy and a high-profile female celebrity? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.