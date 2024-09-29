Russell Simmons Likes Post About Alleged Sale Of Diddy Freak Off Tapes

Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, a lawyer representing one of the women accusing Diddy of sexual assault, sat down with Ashleigh Banfield of NewsNation for an interview last week. During their conversation, she alleged that she'd been contacted about the "sale of one of the Diddy tapes." She also alleged that the tape in question featured an even higher-profile celebrity than Diddy.
"There already have been tapes leaking around Hollywood being shopped around. But one particular person contacted me to shop a particular video," Mitchell-Kidd alleged. "I can tell the video was pornographic. This was in his Atlanta home, and it does seem like the person isn’t looking into the video. To me, it doesn’t seem like that person knows they’re being videotaped."
Russell Wilson Supports Post About Ariel Mitchell-Kidd Discussing Alleged Diddy Tapes
The Neighborhood Talk shared a clip of the interview on its Instagram page, prompting reactions from several users. Russell Simmons even caught wind of the post and dropped a like. It's unclear why he did this, and it's possible that it was an accident. Regardless, it has fans speculating. It also has them looking back on Simmons' own past and the things he's been accused of. His latest like comes after Diddy's former bodyguard Gene Deal claimed that Simmons had an influence on Diddy's behavior.
"You gotta realize, he learned from Andre Harrell," he told The Art of Dialogue earlier this month. "He learned from Russell Simmons. He learned from Clive Davis... When those people are telling you that they were heavy into the drugs," Deal also alleged, "They was heavy into beating women, and doing things at that cr*zy stage. That's gonna make him think that he can get away with the same thing." What do you think of Russell Simmons liking a post about a lawyer representing one of Diddy's accusers alleging that sex tapes featuring him and others are being shopped around Hollywood? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.