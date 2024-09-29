Russell Simmons Likes Post About Alleged Sale Of Diddy Freak Off Tapes

Recently, a lawyer representing one of Diddy's accusers alleged that freak off tapes are being shopped around Hollywood.

Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, a lawyer representing one of the women accusing Diddy of sexual assault, sat down with Ashleigh Banfield of NewsNation for an interview last week. During their conversation, she alleged that she'd been contacted about the "sale of one of the Diddy tapes." She also alleged that the tape in question featured an even higher-profile celebrity than Diddy.

"There already have been tapes leaking around Hollywood being shopped around. But one particular person contacted me to shop a particular video," Mitchell-Kidd alleged. "I can tell the video was pornographic. This was in his Atlanta home, and it does seem like the person isn’t looking into the video. To me, it doesn’t seem like that person knows they’re being videotaped."

Russell Wilson Supports Post About Ariel Mitchell-Kidd Discussing Alleged Diddy Tapes

The Neighborhood Talk shared a clip of the interview on its Instagram page, prompting reactions from several users. Russell Simmons even caught wind of the post and dropped a like. It's unclear why he did this, and it's possible that it was an accident. Regardless, it has fans speculating. It also has them looking back on Simmons' own past and the things he's been accused of. His latest like comes after Diddy's former bodyguard Gene Deal claimed that Simmons had an influence on Diddy's behavior.