Katt Williams Eviscerates Diddy's Lawyer's "Dumba**" Baby Oil & Costco Excuse

Sean "Diddy" Combs holds a bottle of Ciroc Vodka made by Diageo, 24 October 2007, after announcing an alliance with the vodka brand in New York. Sean Combs Enterprises will make branding decisions for Ciroc and will share in future profits. Looking on are Debra Kelly Ennis (L), Chief Marketing Officer and Guy Smith (C), Executive Vice-President of Diageo. AFP PHOTO/Stan HONDA (Photo credit should read STAN HONDA/AFP via Getty Images)
Katt Williams jabs at Diddy once again.

Katt Williams already clowned Diddy as a snitch, and he's far from done with his comedic onslaughts on the disgraced music executive. Moreover, during a recent stand-up comedy set, he targeted the 1,000 bottles of baby oil that federal authorities reportedly found during raids on Sean Combs' properties. But Williams' real ridicule was for Puffy's lawyer, Marc Agnifilo. He claimed that his client "buys in bulk" like any other U.S. citizen, bought them from a nearby Costco, and should not be scrutinized so heavily for his possessions. "His dumb a** lawyer says, 'He probably got it at Costco,'" the comedian joked. "Costco hit right back: 'We don't even sell baby oil.'"

This is – apparently – true: Costco did reportedly reach out to TMZ via a spokesperson to claim that none of their locations sell baby oil, and the outlet seemed to confirm this by checking their online storefront. "Back when I was a kid in the late ’70s, they were called threesomes,” Diddy's lawyer added to TMZ. “I don’t know where the number ‘1,000’ came from. I can’t imagine it’s thousands [of bottles of baby oil and lube]. I’m not really sure what the baby oil has to do with anything."

Katt Williams Clowns Diddy's Lawyer

"For years, Sean Combs used the business empire he controlled to sexually abuse and exploit women, as well as to commit other acts of violence and obstruction of justice,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams claimed against Diddy as part of the federal indictment against him. “He is charged with racketeering and sex trafficking offenses. If you have been a victim of Combs’ alleged abuse – or if you know anything about his alleged crimes – we urge you to come forward. This investigation is far from over."

Meanwhile, Agnifilo recently provided an update on how Diddy's feeling about all this. "His state of mind is actually remarkably positive," he remarked during TMZ's recent documentary. "His resolve is strong, he's engaged, he's focused on his defense... He's come to terms with the fact that this is where he is for now." The attorney also added that his client has the strength to move forward by focusing on his defense. We'll see what the court finds.

