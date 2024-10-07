Katt Williams Trolls Celebrity Guests For Attending Diddy's Parties

Katt Williams poked fun at the Bad Boy mogul.

Katt Williams took aim at celebrities who attended Diddy's parties in an attempt to network in the entertainment industry during his latest stand-up set. The jokes come after authorities arrested Diddy in New York City, last month, on charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. The Bad Boy mogul has already pleaded not guilty to the alleged crimes.

"You know how many celebrities went to Diddy's house thinking they was gonna dance? How does that feel? You a grown ass man, you gotta leave Diddy's party like that," Williams joked in a clip caught by DJ Akademiks. "You can't even sit down in the car, you gotta drive all the way home standing up. Can't roll the window down. You roll that window down, have breeze hit that open asshole."

Katt Williams Attends Rick Ross' 40th Birthday Party

FAYETTEVILLE, GA - JANUARY 28: Katt Williams attends Rick Ross' 40th Birthday Celebration on January 28, 2016 in Fayetteville, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for The Vanity Group)

Elsewhere in the stand-up set, Williams joked about federal agents allegedly finding 1,000 bottles of baby oil during the homeland security raids on Diddy's properties, earlier this year. He mentioned Diddy's attorney, Marc Agnifilo, who downplayed the seriousness of the allegation by noting that there's a Costco nearby his home. "P. Diddy's dumb-ss lawyer said, 'He probably got it at Costco.' Costco hit right back and said, 'We don't even sell baby oil," he remarked at one point, before adding, "You thinking you getting a massage — b-tch you can't even get up. That's why God gave me eczema, I can't even use baby oil."

