Katt Williams Trolls Celebrity Guests For Attending Diddy's Parties

BYCole Blake222 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
HBO's 13th Annual U.S. Comedy Arts Festival - Sierra Mist After Hour Lounge
Katt Williams during HBO's 13th Annual U.S. Comedy Arts Festival - Sierra Mist After Hour Lounge at St. Regis Hotel in Aspen, Colorado, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO)
Katt Williams poked fun at the Bad Boy mogul.

Katt Williams took aim at celebrities who attended Diddy's parties in an attempt to network in the entertainment industry during his latest stand-up set. The jokes come after authorities arrested Diddy in New York City, last month, on charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. The Bad Boy mogul has already pleaded not guilty to the alleged crimes.

"You know how many celebrities went to Diddy's house thinking they was gonna dance? How does that feel? You a grown ass man, you gotta leave Diddy's party like that," Williams joked in a clip caught by DJ Akademiks. "You can't even sit down in the car, you gotta drive all the way home standing up. Can't roll the window down. You roll that window down, have breeze hit that open asshole."

Read More: Katt Williams Believes Diddy Will "Snitch On Everybody"

Katt Williams Attends Rick Ross' 40th Birthday Party

FAYETTEVILLE, GA - JANUARY 28: Katt Williams attends Rick Ross' 40th Birthday Celebration on January 28, 2016 in Fayetteville, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for The Vanity Group)

Elsewhere in the stand-up set, Williams joked about federal agents allegedly finding 1,000 bottles of baby oil during the homeland security raids on Diddy's properties, earlier this year. He mentioned Diddy's attorney, Marc Agnifilo, who downplayed the seriousness of the allegation by noting that there's a Costco nearby his home. "P. Diddy's dumb-ss lawyer said, 'He probably got it at Costco.' Costco hit right back and said, 'We don't even sell baby oil," he remarked at one point, before adding, "You thinking you getting a massage — b-tch you can't even get up. That's why God gave me eczema, I can't even use baby oil."

Katt Williams Trolls Diddy

Agnifilo has already confirmed to TMZ that Diddy will not be taking a plea deal in the case and plans to proclaim his innocence in court. The Bad Boy mogul currently resides at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn while awaiting trial. Be on the lookout for further updates on Katt Williams and Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Katt Williams Eviscerates Diddy's Lawyer's "Dumba**" Baby Oil & Costco Excuse

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
...