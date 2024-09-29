Suge Knight Theorizes That Diddy Could Experience Violence In Prison

It's no secret that Diddy is dealing with a lot right now. Earlier this month, the Bad Boy founder was arrested in New York City following months of shocking allegations and lawsuits. He's been hit with several charges, and could reportedly receive a minimum of 15 years in prison if convicted. Currently, he's in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, and his lawyer Marc Agnifilo recently told TMZ that he has a positive mindset.
According to Suge Knight, however, Diddy could be in for a rude awakening during his prison stay. Last week, Knight spoke with NewsNation about the mogul's legal battle, making it clear that he's not at all happy about his incarceration. Moreover, he speculated that he could experience violence behind bars if another inmate decided to hurt him for notoriety.
Suge Knight On Diddy's Legal Issues
“I’m not going to cheer for a Black man going to prison or any human being going to prison,” he explained. “I mean, one of the things is this: I don’t care who you are. Prison and jail is a negative environment. Somebody can do something to him and get a name for themself, they gonna actually do it. Or if they can do whatever they feel they gotta do to prove themself." Knight isn't the only person with this outlook on things, however.
Recently, 1090 Jake sat down with VladTV and shared a similar theory. He speculated that someone could try to hurt the mogul to try and gain respect among other inmates, particularly considering the nature of his alleged crimes. "I don't see him just getting out of this situation," he added. "The feds... They decided to take on a very big person that has a lot of power, and with that, I feel like they know what they're doing and they're gonna try to do what they want to do with him." What do you think of Suge Knight weighing in on Diddy's current situation? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.