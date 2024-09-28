Diddy Faces New Accusations Of Seducing Underage Girls For His Alleged "Freak-Offs"

BYGabriel Bras Nevares1115 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
44th Annual Grammy Awards
401611 104: Rapper P. Diddy poses backstage during the 44th Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center February 27, 2002 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)
These new Diddy claims allegedly come from singer Good Fridae.

As Diddy prepares to fight his federal case on charges of sex trafficking and more, new allegations continue to surface against him. However, it's important to note that he and his legal team have denied almost all the accusations thrown against him in the past, and that these are unverified claims. Moreover, Radar Online reportedly spoke to a supposedly knowledgeable source that accused Sean Combs of luring underage girls to his alleged "freak-off" parties, which are the subject of the federal investigation against him. The alleged source claims that he seduced singer Good Fridae to attend one of these parties when she was 16 with food and substances.

Furthermore, Good Fridae's alleged testimony claims that Diddy's behavior toward her extended to other underage girls. According to her supposed recollections (as this seemingly came from another source), his associates chased her down a Toronto hotel hallway in 1990 when she tried to get away from the alleged "freak-off." Also, the singer claims that security stopped her when she tried to leave after speaking to the U.S. Sun. "He stood in front of the main door and he grabbed my shoulders, and he's like, 'You're not going anywhere,’" she was quoted as saying, although it's unclear what man she's talking about.

Read More: Diddy's (Alleged) Dirty Deeds: Sinister Stories & Scandals Throughout The Years

Diddy's Latest Allegations

Furthermore, Good Fridae allegedly claimed that she wanted to leave to find her friend, and felt uncomfortable with how older men approached her and asked her to "do things with them." Afterwards, she reportedly saw Diddy leave one of the "freak-off" rooms, which caused her to have a panic attack. Fridae alleges that his security already told him that she was trying to leave, which is why she alleges that he ran at her with an upset facial expression.

"I ran to press the elevator button, hoping it would come, so I wouldn't have to run down 20 plus flights of emergency exit stairs," Good Fridae allegedly recalled. As for how they met, she and Diddy reportedly crossed paths while she was in a girl group. After he allegedly invited Fridae and she said she was only sixteen, he supposedly responded with "Oh it's okay, I don't check IDs at my parties." The Bad Boy mogul continues to deny the many accusations against him and will combat them in court.

Read More: Al B Sure Sends Cease And Desist Over Allegedly Fake Kim Porter Memoir

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...