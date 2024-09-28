Diddy Faces New Accusations Of Seducing Underage Girls For His Alleged "Freak-Offs"

These new Diddy claims allegedly come from singer Good Fridae.

As Diddy prepares to fight his federal case on charges of sex trafficking and more, new allegations continue to surface against him. However, it's important to note that he and his legal team have denied almost all the accusations thrown against him in the past, and that these are unverified claims. Moreover, Radar Online reportedly spoke to a supposedly knowledgeable source that accused Sean Combs of luring underage girls to his alleged "freak-off" parties, which are the subject of the federal investigation against him. The alleged source claims that he seduced singer Good Fridae to attend one of these parties when she was 16 with food and substances.

Furthermore, Good Fridae's alleged testimony claims that Diddy's behavior toward her extended to other underage girls. According to her supposed recollections (as this seemingly came from another source), his associates chased her down a Toronto hotel hallway in 1990 when she tried to get away from the alleged "freak-off." Also, the singer claims that security stopped her when she tried to leave after speaking to the U.S. Sun. "He stood in front of the main door and he grabbed my shoulders, and he's like, 'You're not going anywhere,’" she was quoted as saying, although it's unclear what man she's talking about.

Diddy's Latest Allegations

Furthermore, Good Fridae allegedly claimed that she wanted to leave to find her friend, and felt uncomfortable with how older men approached her and asked her to "do things with them." Afterwards, she reportedly saw Diddy leave one of the "freak-off" rooms, which caused her to have a panic attack. Fridae alleges that his security already told him that she was trying to leave, which is why she alleges that he ran at her with an upset facial expression.

"I ran to press the elevator button, hoping it would come, so I wouldn't have to run down 20 plus flights of emergency exit stairs," Good Fridae allegedly recalled. As for how they met, she and Diddy reportedly crossed paths while she was in a girl group. After he allegedly invited Fridae and she said she was only sixteen, he supposedly responded with "Oh it's okay, I don't check IDs at my parties." The Bad Boy mogul continues to deny the many accusations against him and will combat them in court.