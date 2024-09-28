Al B Sure Sends Cease And Desist Over Allegedly Fake Kim Porter Memoir

Al B Sure wants to stop the sales of Kim Porter's allegedly fake memoir.

It's no secret that Al B Sure has issues with the memoir allegedly written by Kim Porter before her death. The book has been blowing up since its Amazon release this month, but he alleges that it's "calculated fiction." Earlier this week, he took to Instagram to share his take on Kim’s Lost Words: A Journey for Justice. Clearly, he's not a fan.

"I am writing this post to formally request an investigation into an entire group of individuals who worked at or around the residence of Ms. Kimberly Porter including the publicists who assisted drafting this," he wrote at the time. "It has come to my attention that these persons were also instructed to steal her computer and mobile devices, which contained her 'original book notes.' Original notes are distinct from the fabricated bullsh*t and offensive pages circulated via Amazon which depict graphic sexual acts involving me that NEVER took place and were edited and added after Ms. Porter’s tragic murder."

Al B Sure Takes Legal Action Over Controversial Kim Porter Book

Now, according to journalist Cheyenne Roundtree, he's taken legal action. Reportedly, he's sent cease and desist letters to both the author of the memoir and Amazon. Allegedly, he's demanding that they stop the book's sales. This latest development comes after Diddy's children King Combs, Quincy Brown, Jessie James, and D'Lila Star shared a statement alleging that Porter did not write the book.